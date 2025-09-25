The M5 MacBook Air is Finally Getting an OLED Screen! (All Upgrades Leaked)

Apple’s upcoming MacBook Air M5, scheduled for release in spring 2026, introduces significant internal enhancements while maintaining the iconic design that has defined the Air lineup. Although some anticipated features, such as OLED displays and ProMotion technology, are absent, the M5 focuses on delivering improved performance, enhanced storage capacity, and energy efficiency. Here’s a detailed look at what to expect from this latest addition to Apple’s ultrabook series. The video below from Matt Talks Tech gives us more details about the rumored M5 MacBook Air.

Key Hardware Upgrades

At the heart of the MacBook Air M5 is the new M5 chip, a processor designed to deliver a balance of power and energy efficiency. This chip is expected to feature a 10-core CPU, comprising six efficiency cores and four performance cores, ensuring optimized performance for both everyday tasks and demanding workloads. The GPU is also set to receive an upgrade, increasing from 10 cores to 12 cores, which will significantly enhance tasks such as video editing, graphic design, and even light gaming.

Storage capacity sees a notable improvement, with the base model anticipated to offer 512GB of storage, doubling the current 256GB standard. This upgrade addresses the growing demand for more space to store files, applications, and media. However, RAM configurations are expected to remain consistent with the previous generation, offering options of 16GB, 24GB, and 32GB, catering to a wide range of user needs.

These hardware upgrades make the MacBook Air M5 a compelling choice for users who prioritize performance and storage without compromising on portability.

Design and Display

The MacBook Air M5 will retain the sleek and lightweight design that has become synonymous with the Air series. While some users may have hoped for a redesign, Apple appears to have prioritized internal improvements over external changes, making sure the device remains portable and familiar to its loyal user base.

On the display front, the M5 will continue to feature Retina display technology, delivering sharp visuals and vibrant colors. However, advanced display features such as OLED screens and ProMotion technology, which offer higher refresh rates for smoother visuals, will not be included in this model. These features are expected to debut in the MacBook Pro lineup later in 2026 or beyond, leaving the Air series to focus on its current display standard for now.

While the absence of these advanced display technologies may disappoint some, the Retina display remains a reliable and high-quality option for most users, ensuring a visually pleasing experience.

Pricing and Availability

The MacBook Air M5 is expected to maintain the same starting price as its predecessor, beginning at $999 for the base configuration. Apple is likely to continue offering discounts for students and educators, making the device accessible to a broader audience. This pricing strategy reflects Apple’s commitment to balancing premium features with affordability, making sure the MacBook Air remains competitive in the ultrabook market.

The release is projected for spring 2026, giving potential buyers ample time to plan their purchase. While the absence of design changes and advanced display features may not appeal to everyone, the internal upgrades make the M5 a strong contender for those prioritizing performance, storage, and reliability.

What Lies Ahead

The MacBook Air M5 represents a strategic step forward in Apple’s ultrabook lineup, focusing on internal enhancements rather than external innovation. While the current model emphasizes performance and efficiency, future iterations are expected to introduce more significant advancements, such as OLED displays and ProMotion technology, starting with the MacBook Pro models. These features are likely to trickle down to the Air lineup in subsequent years, offering users even more advanced options in the future.

For now, the M5 offers a practical and reliable package for students, professionals, and casual users alike. Its upgraded performance, improved storage, and familiar design make it an excellent choice for those seeking a dependable and efficient laptop. While it may not redefine the MacBook Air series, the M5 solidifies its position as a capable and competitive option in the ultrabook market, making sure it remains a top choice for users who value portability and performance.

Stay informed about the latest in the M5 Chip by exploring our other resources and articles.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals