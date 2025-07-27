iPad Pro M5 LEAKS: New HUGE OLED Screen (and more!)

Apple’s highly anticipated M5 iPad Pro is set to make waves in the tablet market with a host of advanced features. Boasting larger OLED displays, the powerful M5 chip, and dual Face ID cameras, this device is expected to elevate both performance and user experience. Scheduled for release in late 2025, the M5 iPad Pro aims to deliver innovative technology while maintaining pricing comparable to current models, making it an attractive option for a wide range of users. The video below from

Matt Talks Tech gives us more details about the new iPad Pro M5.

What’s New: Larger OLED Displays

The M5 iPad Pro is rumored to feature slightly larger OLED displays, measuring 11.5 inches and 13.5 inches. These screens are designed to offer sharper visuals, improved color accuracy, and enhanced energy efficiency, setting a new standard for display quality in tablets.

Key display improvements include:

Thinner bezels, resulting in a sleeker and more modern design.

A higher screen-to-body ratio for a more immersive viewing experience.

Advanced edge detection technology to minimize accidental touches.

These enhancements are tailored to provide a smoother, more intuitive user experience, particularly for activities such as streaming media, graphic design, and gaming. The larger displays also cater to professionals who require more screen real estate for multitasking and productivity.

Performance Boost with the M5 Chip

At the heart of the M5 iPad Pro lies the new M5 chip, a technological leap forward in processing power and efficiency. Featuring a 10-core CPU and a 12-core GPU, this chipset is engineered to handle demanding tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and intensive gaming with ease.

Notable benefits of the M5 chip include:

Faster processing speeds, allowing seamless multitasking and handling of complex workflows.

Enhanced graphics capabilities, making it ideal for professionals and creatives.

Improved energy efficiency, potentially extending battery life despite the increased power output.

This combination of power and efficiency positions the M5 iPad Pro as a versatile tool for both casual users and professionals, offering a balance of performance and practicality.

Dual Face ID Cameras: A Versatile Upgrade

One of the standout features of the M5 iPad Pro is the inclusion of dual Face ID cameras, designed to function seamlessly in both portrait and landscape orientations. This addresses a common limitation in previous models, significantly enhancing usability.

Key advantages of dual Face ID cameras include:

Improved convenience for unlocking and authentication, regardless of how the device is held.

A more consistent and reliable experience during video calls and virtual meetings.

Optimized integration with iPadOS 26, making sure smooth and efficient performance.

This upgrade is particularly beneficial for users who rely on their iPads for communication, collaboration, and productivity, offering a more versatile and user-friendly experience.

iPadOS 26: Unlocking New Potential

The M5 iPad Pro will debut alongside iPadOS 26, an operating system designed to fully harness the device’s advanced hardware. This software is expected to introduce a range of features that enhance productivity and streamline workflows.

Key features of iPadOS 26 include:

Advanced multitasking tools, allowing users to manage multiple apps and tasks more efficiently.

AI-driven enhancements, allowing smarter and more intuitive workflows.

Optimized app performance, making sure a seamless and responsive user experience.

These updates aim to make the M5 iPad Pro a powerful tool for professionals, creatives, and everyday users, unlocking new possibilities for how tablets are used in both personal and professional contexts.

Release Date and Pricing

Apple is expected to unveil the M5 iPad Pro in October or November 2025, with availability shortly thereafter. Pricing is projected to remain consistent with current models, making the device accessible to a broad audience:

The 11.5-inch version is expected to start at $999.

The 13.5-inch version is expected to start at $1,300.

While these prices are competitive, external factors such as tariffs or supply chain fluctuations could influence the final pricing closer to the release date.

Market Impact and Broader Implications

The M5 iPad Pro’s advancements are likely to have a significant impact on both Apple’s product ecosystem and the broader tablet market. The M5 chip, for instance, could find its way into other Apple devices, such as the Vision Pro, further enhancing the company’s hardware lineup.

Additionally, the innovative features of the M5 iPad Pro may push competitors to accelerate their own advancements, intensifying competition in the high-end tablet market. This could lead to a wave of innovation across the industry, ultimately benefiting consumers by driving technological progress and expanding the range of available options.

The M5 iPad Pro represents a bold step forward in tablet technology, combining larger OLED displays, a powerful new chip, and versatile camera features to deliver an unparalleled user experience. With its release on the horizon, this device is poised to set new benchmarks in performance, design, and functionality, reinforcing Apple’s leadership in the tablet market.

