M5 iPad Pro LEAKED: Prepare to Be Amazed!

Apple’s iPad Pro is preparing for a highly anticipated update, centered around the introduction of the powerful M5 chipset. This next-generation silicon is expected to bring notable performance improvements, but it won’t arrive immediately. Before the iPad Pro adopts the M5, Apple is likely to debut the chipset in its MacBook lineup, following a staggered release strategy. This approach suggests a spring 2026 launch for the iPad Pro M5, offering incremental upgrades rather than a complete overhaul. In the video below, Matt Talks Tech explores the key features and expectations surrounding this upcoming release.

M5 Chipset: A New Standard in Performance

The M5 chipset is poised to set a new benchmark for processing power and energy efficiency in Apple’s devices. By skipping the M3 generation for the iPad Pro and moving directly from M2 to M4, Apple has signaled its commitment to delivering meaningful advancements with each iteration. The MacBook lineup is expected to showcase the M5 first, allowing Apple to refine and optimize the chipset before introducing it to the iPad Pro.

For users, this means a device that combines reliability and innovative performance, making sure smooth multitasking, faster app launches, and improved battery life. The M5’s architecture is likely to enhance workflows for professionals and casual users alike, making it a standout feature of the next iPad Pro.

Design and Display: Evolution, Not Revolution

Apple is unlikely to introduce a dramatic redesign with the M5 iPad Pro. Instead, the company is expected to retain the sleek, minimalist design that has become a hallmark of its recent models. The iPad Pro will continue to be available in two display sizes—11-inch and 13-inch—providing options for users with different preferences and needs.

The device will remain compatible with existing accessories, such as the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, making sure a seamless transition for current users. While the overall design may feel familiar, Apple’s focus on refinement will ensure the iPad Pro remains modern, functional, and visually appealing. The display is also expected to maintain its high-quality Liquid Retina XDR technology, offering vibrant colors and sharp visuals for creative professionals and media enthusiasts.

RAM and Storage: Boosted for Power Users

One of the most significant upgrades anticipated for the iPad Pro M5 is an increase in baseline RAM to 16GB, aligning it more closely with Apple’s MacBook lineup. This enhancement will enable smoother multitasking and better performance in resource-intensive applications, such as video editing, 3D modeling, and graphic design.

Storage options are expected to remain robust, with configurations starting at 1TB and 2TB. Premium models may even offer up to 24GB of RAM, catering to professionals who require high-performance capabilities for demanding workflows. These upgrades are designed to position the iPad Pro as a versatile tool for both productivity and creative endeavors, making it an attractive option for power users.

Release Timeline and Pricing: What to Expect

The iPad Pro M5 is projected to launch in spring 2026, following Apple’s typical two-year update cycle. This timeline aligns with the expected release of the M5-powered MacBook lineup, which will likely debut earlier to showcase the new chipset.

Pricing for the iPad Pro M5 is expected to remain consistent with previous models, starting at $999 for the 11-inch version. The 13-inch model will likely carry a higher price tag, reflecting its larger display and potentially enhanced features. Storage configurations are not expected to see significant price changes, making sure that the device remains accessible to a wide range of users. For consumers, this means access to innovative technology without a substantial increase in cost.

Tariff Implications: A Pricing Wildcard

One factor that could influence the pricing of the iPad Pro M5 is the impact of U.S. tariffs on Apple products. If Apple decides to absorb these additional costs, pricing may remain stable. However, if the company opts to pass these costs on to consumers, slight price increases could occur. Historically, Apple has worked to maintain competitive pricing, so any adjustments are expected to be minimal and carefully considered.

Incremental Upgrades with Practical Benefits

The iPad Pro M5 is shaping up to be a compelling update that builds on Apple’s established formula. While the design is expected to remain consistent with previous models, the enhancements under the hood—such as the powerful M5 chipset, increased RAM, and expanded storage options—promise a more capable and versatile device. These upgrades are tailored to meet the needs of both casual users and professionals, making sure the iPad Pro M5 continues to stand out as a leading device in Apple’s lineup. With a spring 2026 release and pricing likely to remain stable, the iPad Pro M5 is set to deliver meaningful improvements that enhance the user experience without straying from its proven foundation.

