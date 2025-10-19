M5 iPad Pro – WATCH this BEFORE You Buy

The M5 iPad Pro introduces a range of notable advancements in performance, connectivity, and display technology. However, its premium pricing and incremental upgrades over recent models raise questions about its overall value. If you’re considering this device, understanding its strengths and limitations is essential to making an informed decision. The video below from ZONEofTECH gives us more details on Apple’s latest iPad Pro and its range of features.

Performance: A Leap Forward

At the heart of the M5 iPad Pro lies the powerful M5 chip, which delivers a 15% boost in CPU performance and a 45% increase in GPU capabilities compared to its predecessor. These improvements make it an excellent choice for demanding tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and professional-grade design work. The chip also features a neural accelerator, enhancing AI-driven processes like real-time language translation and image recognition.

Memory upgrades further enhance its capabilities. Base models now come with 12 GB of RAM, while higher-tier configurations (1 TB and 2 TB) include 16 GB of RAM. Additionally, the memory bandwidth has been increased to 153 GB/s, making sure smoother multitasking and faster data handling. These enhancements position the M5 iPad Pro as a powerhouse device for professionals and creatives who require top-tier performance.

Charging and Connectivity: Faster and Smarter

The M5 iPad Pro introduces faster charging capabilities, supporting up to 60W power delivery. This allows the device to charge from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes, a significant advantage for users with busy schedules or frequent travel needs.

Connectivity has also been significantly upgraded. The inclusion of the N1 wireless chip brings support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, making sure faster and more reliable connections for streaming, file transfers, and peripheral devices. For cellular models, the C1X chip enhances 5G performance, providing smoother connectivity in areas with strong network coverage. These advancements make the M5 iPad Pro a versatile tool for both work and entertainment.

Display and Accessories: Enhanced, but Exclusive

The M5 iPad Pro continues to set a high standard in display technology. It offers an optional nano-textured screen on 1 TB and 2 TB models, which reduces glare and reflections, making it ideal for professionals working in brightly lit environments. Additionally, Thunderbolt support has been upgraded to enable 120 Hz refresh rates for external monitors, doubling the capability of the previous generation and enhancing workflows for users who rely on external displays.

However, changes to the accessory ecosystem may present challenges for some users. The M5 iPad Pro is only compatible with the USB-C Apple Pencil and the new Apple Pencil Pro, leaving older Apple Pencils unsupported. While this ensures optimal performance with the latest stylus technology, it may require an additional investment for users upgrading from older models. This shift highlights the need to consider accessory compatibility when evaluating the total cost of ownership.

Storage and Pricing: Balancing Cost and Capability

Storage options for the M5 iPad Pro remain capped at 2 TB, but faster storage speeds improve data access times, which is particularly beneficial for users handling large files such as high-resolution videos or complex design projects. Despite these enhancements, the M5 iPad Pro comes with a higher price tag, especially when compared to alternatives like the M4 MacBook Air.

When factoring in essential accessories such as the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, the total cost can become a significant consideration for potential buyers. For those on a tighter budget, refurbished M4 iPad Pro models or the iPad Air may offer a more cost-effective solution without sacrificing too much in terms of performance.

Other Features: What’s Missing?

While the M5 iPad Pro introduces several advancements, some areas remain unchanged or underwhelming. US models include only a basic 20W charger, while UK and EU versions ship with just a cable, requiring users to purchase a power adapter separately. Additionally, there are no major design changes or updates to the front camera, which may disappoint users seeking a more comprehensive upgrade.

For budget-conscious buyers, refurbished M4 iPad Pro models provide a cost-effective alternative, delivering similar performance at a reduced price. The iPad Air also remains a strong contender, offering a balance of features and affordability for those who don’t require the full power of the M5 iPad Pro.

Who Should Consider the M5 iPad Pro?

The new iPad Pro is best suited for users upgrading from older iPads, particularly pre-M1 models. Its advanced performance and features cater to professionals and power users who require innovative technology for demanding tasks.

However, if you already own a recent iPad Pro or are exploring alternatives like the iPad Air or M4 MacBook Air, the incremental improvements may not justify the higher cost. Carefully evaluating your specific needs and budget will help determine whether the M5 iPad Pro is the right choice for you.

Making the Right Choice

Ultimately, the new iPad Pro represents a premium option in the tablet market, offering impressive performance and advanced features. However, its high price and accessory requirements may limit its appeal to a specific audience. By weighing its benefits against its cost and comparing it to other options, you can make a well-informed decision that aligns with your requirements and priorities.

