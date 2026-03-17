M4 iPad Air: Things You Need to Know Before Buying

The M4 iPad Air introduces a range of updates, including the powerful M4 chipset, increased RAM and enhanced connectivity options. These improvements make it a capable and versatile tablet, but the absence of significant changes in design, storage and display features raises questions about its value as an upgrade. If you’re considering this device, it’s crucial to weigh its features against your specific needs and explore whether older models or alternative devices might better align with your requirements.

Performance: A Leap Forward

At the heart of the M4 iPad Air lies the new M4 chipset, which delivers a substantial boost in processing power. Equipped with an 8-core CPU, a 9-core GPU and a 16-core neural engine, the M4 achieves 30% faster multi-core performance compared to its predecessor, the M3. Additionally, memory bandwidth has increased from 100 GB/s to 120 GB/s, making sure smoother performance for demanding tasks. Whether you’re editing high-resolution videos, engaging in intensive gaming, or multitasking across multiple applications, the M4 chipset provides the power necessary for a seamless experience. This makes the device particularly appealing to users with high-performance demands, such as professionals and creatives.

RAM: Enhanced Multitasking

The M4 iPad Air now features 12 GB of RAM, a significant upgrade from the 8 GB offered in the previous generation. This enhancement greatly improves multitasking capabilities, allowing users to switch between apps more fluidly and handle resource-intensive workflows with ease. For professionals, students, or anyone who relies on their tablet for productivity, this increase in RAM ensures a smoother and more efficient user experience. Whether you’re managing large spreadsheets, editing photos, or running multiple apps simultaneously, the additional memory makes a noticeable difference.

Storage: A Missed Opportunity

Despite its performance upgrades, the M4 iPad Air starts with a base storage capacity of 128 GB, which feels increasingly limited in 2026. For users who store large files, apps, or media, this capacity may quickly become a constraint. Competing devices, such as the iPhone 17e, now offer 256 GB as the standard, making the iPad Air’s unchanged storage options less competitive. While higher storage configurations are available, they come at a premium price, which could diminish the device’s overall value. If storage is a priority for you, this limitation is worth considering before making a purchase.

Design: Familiar but Uninspired

The M4 iPad Air retains the same design language as its predecessors, including the M1, M2 and M3 models. Its flat-edge design, magnetic Apple Pencil attachment and consistent color options (blue, purple, starlight and space gray) remain practical and visually appealing. However, the bezels around the display remain unchanged and thinner bezels would have been a welcome improvement. While the design is functional and recognizable, it lacks the innovation many users expect from a new generation. For those seeking a fresh aesthetic or new design features, the M4 iPad Air may feel underwhelming.

Display: Sharp but Standard

The 11-inch LCD display on the M4 iPad Air offers a resolution of 2360×1640 and a brightness of 500 nits, delivering sharp visuals and vibrant colors. However, it maintains a 60 Hz refresh rate, which may feel outdated for users accustomed to the smoother 120 Hz experience offered by the iPad Pro. While the display is more than adequate for everyday tasks such as streaming, browsing and light creative work, it may not satisfy users who prioritize innovative screen technology. For those seeking a more immersive visual experience, alternative models with higher refresh rates might be worth exploring.

Accessories: Versatility at a Cost

The M4 iPad Air is fully compatible with the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, making it a versatile tool for productivity and creativity. The Magic Keyboard transforms the tablet into a laptop-like device, ideal for typing-intensive tasks, while the Apple Pencil enhances precision for note-taking, drawing and design work. These accessories significantly expand the tablet’s functionality, but they come at an additional cost. For budget-conscious users, the price of these add-ons may be a factor to consider when evaluating the overall value of the device.

Connectivity: Innovative Features

The M4 iPad Air introduces the N1 networking chipset, which brings notable improvements in connectivity. With support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread, the device ensures faster and more reliable connections across various use cases. Cellular models also feature the new C1X modem, offering faster speeds and improved power efficiency. These upgrades make the M4 iPad Air a strong choice for users who prioritize connectivity, whether at home, in the office, or on the go.

Battery Life: Reliable but Not Exceptional

The M4 iPad Air delivers dependable battery performance, providing all-day usage for typical tasks such as browsing, streaming and productivity. However, its efficiency is slightly lower than that of less powerful iPads, which may be a consideration for users who prioritize battery longevity over raw performance. While the battery life is reliable, it does not stand out as a key selling point for the device.

Ports and Cameras: Functional but Unremarkable

The USB-C port on the M4 iPad Air supports 10 Gbps transfer speeds and 6K external display output, catering to users with advanced connectivity needs. The rear camera is adequate for basic tasks like document scanning and casual photography, while the front-facing camera includes Center Stage functionality, keeping you centered during video calls. While these features are functional and practical, they do not represent standout elements of the device.

Audio and Security: Small but Notable Improvements

The dual speakers on the M4 iPad Air deliver enhanced audio quality, making it suitable for media consumption and video calls. Touch ID remains integrated into the power button, providing reliable and secure biometric authentication for unlocking the device and authorizing purchases. These features, while not new, contribute to a polished and user-friendly experience.

Is the M4 iPad Air Right for You?

The M4 iPad Air excels in performance, connectivity, and accessory support, making it a well-rounded tablet for power users and newcomers alike. However, its incremental updates and lack of significant advancements in design, storage, and display features make it a less compelling upgrade for users of recent iPad Air models. For those new to the iPad Air lineup, this device offers a solid experience, but older models or the base iPad may provide similar functionality at a lower cost. Carefully assess your needs and explore alternatives to determine if the M4 iPad Air is the right choice for you.

Source: SaranByte



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