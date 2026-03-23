M4 iPad Air Verdict: Skip the Pro and Buy This Instead?

The M4 iPad Air represents a pivotal advancement in Apple’s mid-range tablet lineup, delivering near iPad Pro-level performance at a more accessible price. Designed to cater to both professionals and casual users, it introduces a range of upgrades over its predecessor, the M3 iPad Air. This review provides more insights into its standout features, performance capabilities, and overall value, helping you determine whether it meets your needs. The video below from Mark Ellis Reviews gives us a detailed look at ne 2026 iPad Air and its range of features.

Performance: A Leap Ahead

At the heart of the M4 iPad Air lies the M4 chip, a powerhouse that redefines performance in the mid-range tablet category. Featuring an 8-core CPU with three performance cores and five efficiency cores, the M4 chip delivers a 30% performance boost over the M3 and a 2.3x improvement compared to the older M1 chip. This ensures seamless multitasking, smooth operation of resource-intensive apps, and an exceptional gaming experience.

Key performance enhancements include:

12GB of RAM: A 50% increase from the previous generation, allowing smoother multitasking and better app performance.

A 50% increase from the previous generation, allowing smoother multitasking and better app performance. 120GB/s memory bandwidth: Facilitates faster data handling, crucial for demanding tasks.

These upgrades make the M4 iPad Air a capable device for intensive workflows, such as 4K video editing and multi-track audio production. Professionals using apps like Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro will appreciate the desktop-level performance packed into this portable device.

Connectivity: Staying Ahead of the Curve

The M4 iPad Air sets a new standard in connectivity with the inclusion of the N1 chip, which supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. These advancements ensure faster, more reliable wireless connections, whether you’re streaming high-definition content or collaborating in real-time. Additionally, the Apple C1X modem enhances cellular performance, making it an excellent choice for users who require uninterrupted connectivity while on the move.

Whether you’re participating in virtual meetings, streaming 4K videos, or working on cloud-based projects, the M4 iPad Air ensures a stable and efficient connection to keep you productive.

Professional App Compatibility: A Creative Powerhouse

One of the most compelling features of the M4 iPad Air is its ability to run full versions of professional apps like Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro. This compatibility transforms the tablet into a versatile tool for creative professionals, allowing tasks such as:

Editing 4K video: Achieve precision and efficiency in video production.

Achieve precision and efficiency in video production. Producing multi-track audio: Handle complex audio projects with ease.

Handle complex audio projects with ease. Managing intricate workflows: Streamline productivity without compromising performance.

For content creators, musicians and video editors, the M4 iPad Air bridges the gap between portability and professional-grade performance, offering a powerful yet compact solution for creative endeavors.

Design and Accessories: Sleek and Functional

The M4 iPad Air is available in two sizes—11-inch and 13-inch—to suit varying user preferences. Its sleek and lightweight design ensures portability without sacrificing durability. The tablet is also compatible with Apple’s premium accessories, including the Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, which enhance productivity and creativity. These accessories make the M4 iPad Air a versatile tool for both work and leisure.

However, the tablet does omit certain features found in the iPad Pro, such as:

ProMotion technology: Limits smoother scrolling and responsiveness.

Limits smoother scrolling and responsiveness. Face ID: Relies on Touch ID for biometric authentication.

Relies on Touch ID for biometric authentication. Brighter display: May not perform as well in direct sunlight or high-glare environments.

While these exclusions may deter users seeking the ultimate tablet experience, they help maintain the M4 iPad Air’s competitive pricing.

Comparison: Where It Stands Among iPads

The M4 iPad Air strikes an ideal balance between performance and affordability, positioning itself as a versatile option within Apple’s tablet lineup. Here’s how it compares to other models:

iPad Mini: Compact and highly portable but lacks the M-series chip and Magic Keyboard support, making it less powerful for professional use.

Compact and highly portable but lacks the M-series chip and Magic Keyboard support, making it less powerful for professional use. iPad Pro: Offers superior display technology, ProMotion and Face ID but comes with a significantly higher price tag.

Offers superior display technology, ProMotion and Face ID but comes with a significantly higher price tag. Entry-Level iPad: Affordable and functional for basic tasks but lacks the performance and professional app compatibility of the M4 iPad Air.

The M4 iPad Air emerges as the most well-rounded option, delivering robust performance and professional features without the premium cost of the iPad Pro.

Value Proposition: High-End Features at a Reasonable Price

Starting at $599, the M4 iPad Air offers exceptional value for its price. It combines high-end features, professional app compatibility and impressive performance, making it a compelling choice for a wide range of users. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or a casual user, this tablet provides the versatility and power you need without exceeding your budget.

Limitations: What’s Missing?

Despite its many strengths, the M4 iPad Air does have a few limitations. The absence of ProMotion, Face ID, and a brighter display may be disappointing for users seeking the most advanced features. However, these omissions are largely reserved for the iPad Pro, which comes at a higher cost. For most users, the M4 iPad Air’s performance and affordability far outweigh these drawbacks, making it a practical choice for everyday use.

A Well-Rounded Choice

The M4 iPad Air stands out as one of Apple’s most balanced and value-packed tablets to date. With its powerful M4 chip, enhanced connectivity and professional app compatibility, it delivers near iPad Pro-level performance at a fraction of the cost. While it lacks some premium features, its affordability and versatility make it an excellent choice for a wide range of users.

If you’re in the market for a tablet that combines performance, functionality and price, the M4 iPad Air is a compelling option that meets the needs of both professionals and casual users alike.

Uncover more insights about M4 chip in the previous articles we have written.

Source: Mark Ellis Reviews



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