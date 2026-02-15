New M4 iPad Air Coming in March: Great Performance, But No Display Upgrade

The M4 iPad Air is set to continue Apple’s tradition of offering a reliable mid-range tablet, combining incremental performance enhancements with a design that remains largely unchanged. While the device introduces the powerful M4 chip and improved connectivity options, it retains the same external design and LCD display as its predecessors. For users seeking a dependable tablet with solid performance, the M4 iPad Air is a compelling choice. However, those looking for innovations may find the updates less exciting. The video below from SaranByte gives us more details on the M4 iPad Air.

Performance: Harnessing the Power of the M4 Chip

At the heart of the M4 iPad Air lies the new M4 chip, a significant upgrade that enhances both processing power and energy efficiency. Built on a second-generation 3nm process, the M4 chip offers several key improvements:

Faster processing speeds allow seamless performance for demanding tasks such as video editing, gaming, and multitasking.

Improved memory bandwidth, making for smoother transitions between applications and better handling of resource-intensive workflows.

Advanced ray tracing capabilities, delivering enhanced graphics performance for immersive gaming and creative projects.

These advancements make the M4 iPad Air a future-proof device, capable of meeting the needs of professionals and casual users alike. Whether you’re managing multiple apps or enjoying high-performance games, the M4 chip ensures a smooth and efficient experience.

Design: Familiar Aesthetics with Practical Appeal

The M4 iPad Air retains the flat-edged design that has become a hallmark of recent Apple devices. Its dimensions and overall form factor remain unchanged, offering a sense of continuity for users who appreciate the current design language. While the device may introduce new color options, these are expected to be subtle updates rather than bold departures. Vibrant hues are likely to remain exclusive to entry-level models.

This design consistency ensures that the M4 iPad Air remains sleek and functional, but it also means that users hoping for a fresh aesthetic or innovative design features may be disappointed. For those who value practicality and a proven design, the M4 iPad Air delivers a familiar yet reliable experience.

Display: LCD Technology Continues to Dominate

The M4 iPad Air continues to feature an LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. While this display technology is sufficient for most everyday tasks, it falls short when compared to the vibrant colors and deeper contrasts offered by OLED screens. Apple appears to be reserving OLED technology for future models, with the iPad Mini likely to be the first to adopt this upgrade.

For users who prioritize display quality, the current LCD screen may feel underwhelming, especially when compared to higher-end devices in Apple’s lineup. However, for general use, the display remains functional and reliable, catering to users who do not require the advanced visual performance of OLED technology.

Storage: Anticipated Improvements

One of the most anticipated updates for the M4 iPad Air is the potential increase in base storage. Rumors suggest that the device could start at 256GB, doubling the capacity of its predecessor. This upgrade would be particularly beneficial for users who frequently download apps, store large files, or work with media-heavy projects.

If confirmed, this storage increase would make the M4 iPad Air a more attractive option for users who need additional space without opting for higher-priced configurations. However, until official announcements are made, this remains speculative.

Battery Life: Consistent and Reliable

Battery performance on the M4 iPad Air is expected to remain consistent with previous models. While the M4 chip’s improved energy efficiency may offer slight gains, significant advancements in battery life are unlikely until the introduction of OLED models, which are expected in 2027. For users who are satisfied with the current battery endurance, the M4 iPad Air will meet expectations. However, those hoping for a notable leap forward in this area may need to wait for future iterations.

Connectivity: Enhanced Features for Modern Needs

The M4 iPad Air introduces several connectivity upgrades, making it a versatile tool for both work and leisure. Key enhancements include:

Apple’s C1X modem delivers faster and more reliable 5G speeds for seamless online experiences.

Support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, making sure improved wireless performance and compatibility with the latest devices.

Thread technology allows seamless integration with smart home devices for a more connected experience.

These updates position the M4 iPad Air as a future-ready device, capable of meeting the demands of modern connectivity. Whether you’re streaming content, collaborating on projects, or managing smart home systems, the enhanced connectivity features ensure a smooth and efficient experience.

Pricing: Balancing Value and Features

The M4 iPad Air is expected to start at $599, maintaining its position as a mid-range option in Apple’s tablet lineup. This price point strikes a balance between performance and affordability, making it an appealing choice for users who want a reliable device without overspending. However, with OLED models on the horizon, future iterations are likely to come with higher price tags.

For budget-conscious users, the M4 iPad Air offers solid value. Alternatively, refurbished M2 or M3 models may provide similar performance at a lower cost, making them viable options for those seeking affordability without compromising on functionality.

Who Should Consider the M4 iPad Air?

The M4 iPad Air is well-suited for users who:

Require a dependable mid-range tablet with enhanced performance and connectivity.

Prefer a familiar design and reliable functionality over experimental features.

Seek a future-proof device that balances affordability with advanced capabilities.

However, users who prioritize display quality or are looking for innovative design elements may find the M4 iPad Air less appealing. For those on a tighter budget, refurbished M2 or M3 models remain excellent alternatives, offering strong performance at a reduced cost.

A Practical Choice with Incremental Enhancements

The M4 iPad Air delivers a thoughtful combination of performance upgrades and familiar design, catering to users who value reliability and functionality. With the powerful M4 chip, improved connectivity, and potential storage increases, it offers a well-rounded experience for a wide range of users. While the absence of OLED displays and higher refresh rates may leave some wanting more, the M4 iPad Air remains a practical and dependable choice for those seeking a mid-range tablet that balances innovation with familiarity.

Source & Image Credit: SaranByte



