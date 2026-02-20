The M4 iPad Air arrives in March—but there’s a catch for OLED fans

Apple is set to release the highly anticipated M4 iPad Air on March 4th, marking the next step in its mid-range tablet lineup. This new model focuses on delivering enhanced performance, connectivity, and storage capacity, while maintaining the familiar design and display that users have come to appreciate. Whether you’re considering an upgrade or exploring mid-range tablet options, the video below from SaranByte provides a detailed look at what the M4 iPad Air has to offer.

Key Upgrades: Performance and Connectivity

At the heart of the M4 iPad Air is the M4 chip, a significant leap forward in processing power and efficiency. Designed to handle demanding tasks with ease, the M4 chip ensures a seamless experience for activities such as multitasking, video editing, and running resource-intensive applications. This upgrade underscores Apple’s commitment to delivering high-performance hardware that meets the needs of both casual users and professionals.

Connectivity has also been significantly enhanced, incorporating the latest technologies to ensure the device remains relevant in an increasingly connected world. Key connectivity upgrades include:

Wi-Fi 7: Offering faster and more stable internet connections, ideal for high-speed browsing, streaming, and online gaming.

Offering faster and more stable internet connections, ideal for high-speed browsing, streaming, and online gaming. Bluetooth 6: Improved wireless performance for accessories such as headphones, keyboards, and other peripherals.

Improved wireless performance for accessories such as headphones, keyboards, and other peripherals. Thread support: A forward-looking feature that enhances compatibility with smart home devices, making the iPad Air a central hub for connected ecosystems.

A forward-looking feature that enhances compatibility with smart home devices, making the iPad Air a central hub for connected ecosystems. Improved 5G speeds: Faster mobile data connectivity ensures smooth performance for users on the go.

These advancements position the M4 iPad Air as a versatile and future-ready device, capable of adapting to evolving user needs and technological trends.

Storage and Design: Practical Yet Familiar

One of the most notable updates is the potential increase in base storage to 256GB, doubling the capacity of its predecessor. This expanded storage makes the device more practical for users who rely on their tablets for work, entertainment, and creative projects, offering ample space for apps, files, and media.

In terms of design, Apple has chosen to retain the flat-edge aesthetic that has become a hallmark of its recent product lineup. While some users may have hoped for a design overhaul, this consistency ensures compatibility with existing accessories such as cases and keyboards. The sleek, modern look continues to appeal to a wide range of users, balancing style with functionality.

Display: Reliable Today, Promising Tomorrow

The M4 iPad Air will feature an LCD display, a dependable choice that balances performance and cost-effectiveness. While LCD technology provides vibrant colors and sharp visuals, Apple is expected to transition to OLED panels in future models, starting with the iPad Mini. OLED displays are known for their superior contrast, deeper blacks, and improved energy efficiency, making them a highly anticipated upgrade.

For now, the LCD display on the M4 iPad Air remains a solid option, delivering reliable performance for everyday use. It continues to meet the needs of users who prioritize affordability without compromising on quality.

Battery Life and Pricing

Battery performance is expected to remain consistent with previous models, offering a full day of use under typical conditions. While there are no new advancements in this area, the M4 chip’s efficiency ensures effective power management, allowing users to enjoy extended usage for tasks such as streaming, browsing, and productivity.

Pricing for the M4 iPad Air is anticipated to start at $599, maintaining its position as an affordable mid-range option. For budget-conscious buyers, refurbished models featuring the M2 or M3 chips may still provide excellent value, offering strong performance at a lower price point.

Future Outlook: What Lies Ahead

Looking ahead, Apple is expected to introduce OLED technology to the iPad Air lineup by 2027. This transition is likely to enhance both display quality and battery efficiency, further solidifying the iPad Air’s appeal. The iPad Mini is expected to serve as a testing ground for OLED adoption, providing valuable insights into production scalability and user reception.

For now, the M4 iPad Air represents a thoughtful evolution of Apple’s mid-range tablet. By combining improved performance, enhanced connectivity, and increased storage capacity, it offers a compelling option for users seeking a reliable and versatile device. Whether you’re upgrading from an older model or entering the Apple ecosystem for the first time, the M4 iPad Air strikes a balance between reliability and future-readiness, making it a strong contender in the mid-range tablet market.

