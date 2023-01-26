M2 Mac Mini vs M2 Pro Mac Mini (Video)

The new Apple Mac Mini launched recently and now we get to find out the difference between the M2 Mac Mini vs M2 Pro Mac Mini.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us a look at both the new M2 Mini and the M2 Pro Mac Mini, let’s find out more details.

In the video, the M2 Mac mini features the entry-level model with the M2 processors, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, the device costs $599.

The M2 Pro Mac Mini featured in the video comes with the M2 Pro processor, 16GB of RAM, and also it comes with 512GB of storage. this model costs $1,299.

It is interesting to see the two devices side by side in terms of the benchmarks to see how they perform against each other.

As we can see from the video the base model appears to have a slower SSD, this is something we heard yesterday, so you will want to upgrade this to at least the 512GB SSD.

The benchmarks show that the M2 Pro powered model has better performance which is exactly as expected considering the almost double the price over the M2 model.

Whilst the M2 Pro model starts at $1,299 if you go for the top processor with the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU and 32GB of RAM, this will cost $1,999. If you go for all of the upgrades, including the 8TB of storage, the price jumps to $4,399.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch





