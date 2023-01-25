New 256GB Mac Mini and 512GB MacBook Pro has slower SSDs

Apple recently launched their new M2 powered Mac Mini and their M2 powered MacBook Pro laptops, both models come with a choice of processors, RAM, and storage, the 256GB Mac Mini may have slower SSDs.

The new entry-level Mac Mini comes with 256GB of storage and starts at $599, the MacBook Pro comes with 512GB of storage and starts at $1,999.

According to a recent report by MacRumors, both the entry-level 256GB Mac Mini and the entry-level 512GB MacBook Pro come with slower SSDs than the previous models.

The 256GB Mini comes with a single 256GB chip. The previous M1 Mac Mini had two 128GB chips and it looks like the new SSD is slower than the previous model. Have a look at the video below which gives us a look inside the new Mac Mini.

So if you are looking to buy the Mac Mini, then it may be a good idea to get the one with the 512GB SSD as it is faster than the 256GB model.

It would also appear that the new MacBook Pro with the 512GB SSD has slower SSD speeds, this was recently revealed by 9 to 5 Mac. This is apparently because it now has one chip instead of two chips in the previous model. So if you are buying the new MacBook Pro then you may want to go for a larger capacity SSD.

Source Brandon Geekabit, MacRumors





