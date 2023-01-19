Which Apple M2 Mac Mini should you buy (Video)

The new M2 Mac Mini was announced this week, the device starts at $599 and it comes with a wide range of upgrade options.

There are so many different options to choose from, and if you go for the top model with all of the upgrades it costs $4,399, quite a bit more than the original.

The video below from Max Tech gives us a look at all of the different versions of the new Mac Mini that are available and gives us a range of suggestions on what upgrades are worth the money and which ones are not.

As we can see from the video, this is very useful and gives you a good idea of which upgrades are worth the extra money and which ones may not be worth paying extra for.

The new Apple Mac Mini comes with a choice of the M2 or M2 Pro Apple Silicon processor, you can have up to a 12 -core CPU and up to a 19-core GPU, the device also comes with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 8TB of storage.

As we can see from the video there is a wide range of different options to choose from, starting at $599 and going all the way up to $4,399.

The video gives us some great ideas on which specifications to go for, I found this really useful as I am considering buying the new Mac Mini so this has been helpful in highlighting which upgrades would be important and which ones are not really needed.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech





