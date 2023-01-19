Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Which Apple M2 Mac Mini should you buy (Video)

By

Apple M2 Mac Mini

The new M2 Mac Mini was announced this week, the device starts at $599 and it comes with a wide range of upgrade options.

There are so many different options to choose from, and if you go for the top model with all of the upgrades it costs $4,399, quite a bit more than the original.

The video below from Max Tech gives us a look at all of the different versions of the new Mac Mini that are available and gives us a range of suggestions on what upgrades are worth the money and which ones are not.

Watch this video on YouTube.

As we can see from the video, this is very useful and gives you a good idea of which upgrades are worth the extra money and which ones may not be worth paying extra for.

The new Apple Mac Mini comes with a choice of the M2 or M2 Pro Apple Silicon processor, you can have up to a 12 -core CPU and up to a 19-core GPU, the device also comes with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 8TB of storage.

As we can see from the video there is a wide range of different options to choose from, starting at $599 and going all the way up to $4,399.

The video gives us some great ideas on which specifications to go for, I found this really useful as I am considering buying the new Mac Mini so this has been helpful in highlighting which upgrades would be important and which ones are not really needed.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech

Filed Under: Apple, Guides, Technology News



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets