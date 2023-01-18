Apple unveils M2 and M2 Pro Mac Mini

As well as the new MacBook Pros, Apple also unveiled their new M2 and M2 Pro Mac Mini, and the design of the device remains the same.

The new Mac Mini starts at just $599 in the USA and £649 in the UK, and it comes with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 8TB of storage.

“With incredible capabilities and a wide array of connectivity in its compact design, Mac mini is used in so many places, in so many different ways. Today, we’re excited to take it even further with M2 and M2 Pro,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Bringing even more performance and a lower starting price, Mac mini with M2 is a tremendous value. And for users who need powerful pro performance, Mac mini with M2 Pro is unlike any other desktop in its class.”

Apple is now taking orders for the new M2 Mac Mini and it will be available from the 24th of January, the top model, with the 12-core M2 Pro and 19 Core GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 8TB of costs $4,399.

You can find out more details about Apple’s new Mac Mini over at Apple’s website at the link below, the device is now available to order.

Source Apple





