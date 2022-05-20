Luba robot lawnmower requires no boundary wire

Looking more like a futuristic form the one-car the Luba robot lawnmower requires no boundary cable and can be easily set up to mow your lawn and avoiding obstacles during the process. Offering a cutting width of 400 mm and capable of auto recharging between cuts the robot lawn lower can climb 75° slopes and mow up to 5,000 m² of lawn. The Luba Kickstarter project has already raised over $800,000 with still 34 days remaining.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $1299 or £1044 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 48% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Meet Luba, a revolutionary robotic lawnmower that delivers the picture-perfect lawn with a hands-free experience. Thanks to more than 80 patents, Luba features advanced RTK navigation and an interconnected smart system that allows users to program virtual zones in the app schedule. It can autonomously map and mow with higher cutting efficiency and lead off-road capability for all types of lawns, including complex terrain.”

Robot lawnmower

With the assumption that the Luba crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Luba robot lawnmower project watch the promotional video below.

“Luba’s Intelligent Navigation System with RTK and multi-sensor fusion ensures precise positioning in the cm-level accuracy, making it a breakthrough in autonomous lawn mowing. With a full constellation and full-frequency RTK module and patented algorithm to improve positioning stability, Luba continues to mow even when the satellite signal is temporarily weak. Featuring a smart app, you can easily create no-go zones, from protecting your flower beds to children’s playgrounds. You can edit the mowing zones based on seasonal changes and much more! “

“Is your lawn divided into several zones? Don’t worry! Simply create and set mowing tasks for separate mowing areas and add connecting paths in the smart app under Multi-zone Management. Sit back and watch Luba automatically perform the job in different zones.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the robot lawnmower, jump over to the official Luba crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

