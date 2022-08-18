Lawna AI robot lawn mower requires no perimeter wires

Lawna is a new robot lawn mower equipped with visual artificial intelligence to help it autonomously mow your lawn with very little interaction or maintenance. The smart lawnmower has this month launched via Kickstarter and already raised over $200,000 thanks to nearly 250 backers with still 33 days remaining on its campaign.

Providing fully autonomous mowing and technology that removes the need to lay a fiddly and time-consuming perimeter wire. Capable of traversing different zones, auto recharging technology, visual AI detection and visual surveillance system the state-of-the-art robot lawnmower offers the chance to own a next generation mower at a fraction of its retail price.

Robot lawn mower

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $699 or £578 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 55% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Lawna is a fully automated mower robot. It is capable of setting virtual boundary lines, dividing work areas, and arranging optimal work schedules on its own using Visual AI. It doesn’t require buried perimeter wires like first gen autonomous mowers and doesn’t leave a mess behind like traditional push mowers. You don’t even have to bend down to adjust the cutter height. All the operations can be done via the app right on your phone. With Lawna, you can free yourself from the hassle of lawn maintenance, have more time to relax, and still have the most beautiful lawn in your neighborhood!”

If the Lawna campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Lawna robot lawn mower project watch the promotional video below.

“Compared to traditional buried wire boundary zone systems, Lawna is modernized with the built-in AI vision that allows it to accurately measure and memorize your yard’s size and shape after a single walk that can be controlled on the App. Lawna creates virtual boundaries for effortless autonomous mowing. This advanced system eliminates a lot of prep work: there is no need to install boundary lines and no worries about boundary lines being damaged. “

“Lawna is smart. After mapping, Lawna will divide the yard into several zones and intelligently determine the optimal working schedule, which includes mowing areas, time schedule, and mowing mode. Lawna eliminates repetitive work and never misses an area. It saves time and ensures complete mowing of the entire lawn. “

