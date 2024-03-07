Lotus Emeya EV hyper-GT starts at £94,950 in tyh

Lotus has revealed the pricing for its new hyper-GT, the Lotus Emeya in the UKL and Europe. In the UK this new high-performance electric vehicle will cost £94,950 and in Europe, the car will cost €106,400.

The car will be available for deliveries in the UK and Europe in Quarter three of 2024 and it comes with a range of 610 km or 379 miles and fast charging with 350kW DC charging which can go from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes, that certainly sounds impressive.

Lotus has revealed the pricing and further details of its first electric hyper-GT, Emeya. It has also launched the configurator for the car online, for customers to design and personalise their vehicle ahead of placing their order. The all-new Emeya, which customers in Europe will receive from Q3 this year, sets a new benchmark in EV performance and usability.

Commenting on Emeya, Feng Qingfeng, CEO, Lotus Group, said: “Electric cars do not have to be boring. We are combining our rich sports car heritage with the latest cutting-edge technologies to redefine what it means to drive an electric vehicle. Emeya seamlessly blends exceptional ride and handling with world-class luxury, performance, comfort, connectivity, and range – bringing drivers the ultimate grand tourer package with the unrivalled driving experience of a true Lotus.”

Whilst the new Lotus Emeya starts at £94,950, the Emeya S will cost £107,450, and the top model, the Emeya GT will retail for £129,950, you can find out more information about this new EV over at Lotus at the link below.

Source Lotus



