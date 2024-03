Lotus Emeya EV hyper-GT starts at £94,950 in tyh

Lotus has revealed the pricing for its new hyper-GT, the Lotus Emeya in the UKL and Europe. In the UK this new high-performance electric vehicle will cost £94,950 and in Europe, the car will cost €106,400.

The car will be available for deliveries in the UK and Europe in Quarter three of 2024 and it comes with a range of 610 km or 379 miles and fast charging with 350kW DC charging which can go from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes, that certainly sounds impressive.

Lotus has revealed the pricing and further details of its first electric hyper-GT, Emeya. It has also launched the configurator for the car online, for customers to design and personalise their vehicle ahead of placing their order. The all-new Emeya, which customers in Europe will receive from Q3 this year, sets a new benchmark in EV performance and usability.

Commenting on Emeya, Feng Qingfeng, CEO, Lotus Group, said: “Electric cars do not have to be boring. We are combining our rich sports car heritage with the latest cutting-edge technologies to redefine what it means to drive an electric vehicle. Emeya seamlessly blends exceptional ride and handling with world-class luxury, performance, comfort, connectivity, and range – bringing drivers the ultimate grand tourer package with the unrivalled driving experience of a true Lotus.”

Whilst the new Lotus Emeya starts at £94,950, the Emeya S will cost £107,450, and the top model, the Emeya GT will retail for £129,950, you can find out more information about this new EV over at Lotus at the link below.

Source Lotus



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy