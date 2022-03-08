Lost Judgment – The Kaito Files expansion arrives March 28th

Sega has announced the Lost Judgment : The Kaito Files expansion will be officially launching on the PlayStation platform on March 28, 2022 providing a new storyline for investigator Takayuki Yagami helper Kaito. Camrick Solorio from Sega has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the new expansion which takes place after the events of the original action adventure game Lost Judgment which launched last year on both the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The original game focuses on private detective Takayuki Yagami and received positive reviews from critics and the original plot handled multiple controversial subjects in a “serious manner”.

“Yagami is out of town and Kaito is left to take on the remaining work at the Yagami Detective Agency. Everything changes when Kaito is offered a case with a lucrative reward: 20-million yen to find a CEO’s missing wife. Things take a twist when it’s revealed that the missing person in question is Kaito’s ex-lover, Mikiko. Left to put back together the pieces of his past and discover the fate of a woman presumed dead, Kaito won’t stop until he’s cracked the case for good.”

Lost Judgment The Kaito Files expansion

“If Yagami is the master of graceful, acrobatic fighting styles, Kaito is the king of unforgivingly brutal strength. Choose between unstoppable offense and overpowering defense with Kaito’s two signature battle styles: bruiser and tank. One combines aggressive punches and hooks with rapid evasion skills. The other allows Kaito to endure enemy hits with sheer strength and come back with a counterpunch, as well as grapple and throw foes to the ground. Paired with a unique skill tree of over 70 abilities, Kaito’s fighting style is roaring and suited to his fervent temperament, standing in stark contrast but equal standing to Yagami’s practiced precision.”

“While Yagami relies on his gadgets, Kaito puts faith in his primal instincts to conduct investigations. In addition to Primal Eye and Primal Ear, Kaito also has the hunting sense of a wolf on the prowl, allowing him to track down imperceptible odors with Primal Nose. But outside of investigations, his senses are just as keen. Scavenge the city through the new lens of Primal Focus to find rare hidden items that would otherwise elude the average person amid the bustling cityscape.”

Source : Sega

