Lost Judgment gameplay trailer and released date confirmed

During the PlayStation State of Play Showcase this week Sega has released more details and a new gameplay trailer for its upcoming new action noir thriller game Lost Judgment. The new gameplay trailer released by Sega showcases two of Yagami’s new investigative skills athletics and stealth.

“A convicted police officer reveals the location of a murder victim’s body, the man who had once bullied his late son. Private detective Takayuki Yagami is called to investigate the impossible case of two crimes committed at once. But what starts out as a straightforward tale of revenge bleeds into a growing criminal network, a flawed legal system, and those who would take advantage of both.”

“Take detective work to new heights by scaling buildings and smooth acrobatics to access otherwise unreachable areas. Stealth can be used to sneak past security or silent takedowns to get a goon out of the picture without making a scene. It’s up to you and Yagami to hunt down the truth, even if it means scaling buildings, going deep undercover, or breaking out the martial arts to defend yourself when push comes to punch.”

Lost Judgment is now available to preorder and will be officially launching September 24th 2021 and is available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the latest generation Xbox Series X|S consoles.

