Lords of the Fallen receives mixed reviews

The highly anticipated video game, Lords of the Fallen, has officially launched this week, offering gamers an epic role-playing adventure that is five times larger than its predecessor. The game, developed by HEXWORKS, a CI Games Studio, is set in a vast, interconnected world where players embark on a thrilling journey through both the realms of the living and the dead. Although the game has mixed reviews over on Steam, after over 12,000 reviews have been left.

“There is nothing to master here except level layout and enemy placement. The “difficulty” comes in the form of frustrating encounters, not interesting mechanics. Everything centered around enemy design is terrible. “

“After 20+ hours I think I’ve seen enough. I’m really regretting having played this game, its just not fun.”

“This game is really weird because I dont think I can actually recommend it to anyone, but I did enjoy it. I am incredibly neutral on this game because of that. The balancing is all over the place..”

The narrative of Lords of the Fallen is steeped in mythology and epic battles. After an era of brutal tyranny, the demon God, Adyr, was finally defeated. However, Gods do not fall forever. Now, aeons later, Adyr’s resurrection is imminent. Players assume the role of one of the fabled Dark Crusaders, tasked with preventing the return of the demon god. The game features colossal boss battles, challenging combat, thrilling character encounters, and deep, immersive storytelling. The fate of the player’s legend will be determined by their actions – will it be one of light or one of darkness?

Lords of the Fallen is the first action-RPG to harness the cutting-edge power of Unreal Engine 5, delivering a gaming experience that IGN describes as “An awesome soulslike with a fantastic dual-realities premise”. This advanced technology allows players to seamlessly transition between Axiom, the brutal and unforgiving world of the living, and Umbral, the nightmarish world of the dead.

In addition to the game’s launch, the official soundtrack for Lords of the Fallen has also been released this week, in partnership with Laced Records. The 36-track album, composed by award-winning composers Cris Velasco and Knut Avenstroup Haugen, was recorded with the 80-piece Budapest Scoring Orchestra and Choir, along with soprano Eurielle, contralto Jess Dandy, and principal cellist of the London Symphony Orchestra, David Cohen. The soundtrack is available on music streaming platforms, and a limited-edition triple LP set is set to be released soon.

The official launch trailer for Lords of the Fallen was also revealed by HEXWORKS, providing a two-minute glimpse into the action-RPG’s highly-anticipated release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game is set in the vast and interconnected land of Mournstead, where players, as one of the fabled Lampbearers, embark on an epic quest to stop the impending return of the demon god, Adyr. The trailer’s release coincides with the final few days’ availability for would-be Dark Crusaders to pre-order Lords of the Fallen on their platform of choice.

In Lords of the Fallen, humanity’s final hope against Adyr and his hordes will traverse between the parallel worlds of the living (Axiom) and dead (Umbral) through the use of a mysterious and otherworldly lamp. Players will face colossal and nightmarish monstrosities in both planes of existence, and when needed, can work with another Crusader through the game’s seamless, uninterrupted co-op. This unique feature adds another layer of depth and strategy to the gameplay, making Lords of the Fallen a truly immersive and engaging gaming experience.

