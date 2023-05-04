XCVR SX126x LoRa open reference design dev board

Soon to be launching via Crown supply is the XCVR SX126x LoRa open reference design development board featuring the LoRa sub-GHz radio transceiver. The small board has been specifically designed and created to provide users with a cost-effective and compact development solution for diverse, long-range wireless applications and projects and two variations will be available in the form of the SX1262 (915 MHz) and LLCC68 (915 MHz).

Based on Semtech’s SX126x Series, the XCVR Development Board combines Semtech’s 60 years of semiconductor manufacturing expertise and proprietary LoRa modulation with Connected Development’s comprehensive engineering design services. Specifications of the board include LoRa and FSK Modem, 170 dB maximum link budget for SX1262, +22 dBm or +15 dBm high efficiency PA for SX1262 & LLCC68, Low RX current of 4.6 mA, Using the device internal DC-DC, Programmable bit rate up to 62.5 kbps LoRa and 300 kbps FSK, High sensitivity: Down to 148 dBm, 88 dB blocking immunity at 1 MHz offset, Co-channel rejection of 19 dB in LoRa modulation, Built-in bit synchronizer for clock recovery and Automatic Channel Activity Detection (CAD) with ultra-fast AFC.

XCVR SX126x LoRa dev board

“Offering a proven and pre-tested reference design and PCB layout for RF optimization, the XCVR dev board is offered in two variants: SX1262, and LLCC68, both of which operate in the 915 MHz suitable for North America. (The SX1262 can be reconfigured for operation in the 868 MHz band suitable for Europe and elsewhere.) Compatible with Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF52840 SoC and Silicon Labs’ BG21 BLE SoC, Connected Development’s dev board and reference design includes all necessary radio design files and hands-on engineering support to ensure a successful deployment.”

Mounted on Arduino Uno carrier board, XCVR utilizes RF Integrated Passive Device for smallest footprint. It boasts a proven and RF tested reference design and PCB layout for RF optimization, as well as software support for LoRaWAN®, Nordic Semiconductor (Zephyr and MBED) and Silicon Labs’ (BG21 BLE) SoCs. XCVR is Silicon Labs tested for Amazon Sidewalk (in conjunction with Silicon Labs’ BG21 BLE SoC), and, last but not least, all radio design files are open source and available (schematic and board layout)

As soon as more information is released on when the XCVR SX126x LoRa dev board is available to purchase we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Crowd Supply





