Arduino UNO R4 launching May 2023

The official Arduino team has this week revealed more details about the new Arduino UNO R4 development Board which will be officially launching in a few months time during May 2023. The “revolutionary revision of the iconic UNO board” has been specifically created to help expand the concept of the open-source brand’s most iconic and popular product while providing the maker community with a long-awaited update on performance and possibilities say Arduino. Retaining the Arduino UNO form factor shield compatibility and 5V operating voltage yet powered by a 32-bit Cortex-M4 and a 3-to-16x increase in clock speed, memory and flash storage.

Arduino will continue to make available the Arduino UNO R3 and provide support to all those Arduino enthusiasts that have and would like to create projects using its 8-bit AVR microcontroller.

“This huge leap forward starts with a new processor by Renesas, a global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power and SoC products. While over 10 million users have enjoyed playing and working with Arduino UNO R3’s 8-bit microcontroller for more than a decade, the new RA4-series MCU will open up endless new project opportunities for more advanced makers, and bring the board up to speed with current standards.”

Arduino UNO R4

“In details, the new Arduino UNO R4 features the Renesas RA4M1 (Arm Cortex-M4) running at 48MHz, which provides a 3x increase over the UNO R3. In addition to that, SRAM went from 2kB to 32kB, and flash memory went from 32kB to 256kB to accommodate more complex projects. In addition, following the requests from the community, the USB port was upgraded to the USB-C and maximum power supply voltage was increased to 24V with an improved thermal design. The board provides a CAN bus, which allows users to minimize wiring and execute different tasks in parallel by connecting multiple shields. Finally, the new board includes a 12-bit analog DAC. “

“When it comes to hardware compatibility, pinout, voltage and form factor are unchanged from UNO R3, ensuring maximum hardware and electrical compatibility with existing shields and projects. On the software side, a big effort is being made to maximize retro compatibility of the most popular Arduino libraries so that users will be able to rely on existing code examples and tutorials.

In most cases libraries and examples will work out-of-the-box, but a few of them which were optimized for the AVR architecture used in R3 will need to be ported. To help in the transition, Arduino will provide a public list of such libraries, along with links to existing alternatives. In addition, an early adopter program has been launched – with a dedicated website at www.arduino.cc/UNOR4 – for library developers excited to find out more about UNO R4 and willing to port their low-level code to the Renesas architecture. “

For more information on the new upcoming Arduino UNO R4 development Board jump over to the official Arduino website where you can register your details to be notified when the latest board becomes available.

Source : AB





