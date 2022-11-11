Receive a free Sprig open-source handheld game console when you build a game

Hack Club has created a unique project called Sprig designed to help teach teenagers about technology by involving them in open-source projects. Sprig, an open-source handheld game console being given away by the Hack Club to anyone that builds a tile-based game in the web-based game editor and publishes it to the community gallery. Consisting of around $100 of components the Sprig is a game console “where every user is a creator” says its developers.

“You should be able to get started in Sprig with very little programming experience. Even if you’re an expert, you should still be able to have fun. Sprig games are designed to be shared and hacked on with friends. Every game submitted is easily viewable and editable in our gallery allowing people to learn from and build off each other.”

Open-source game console

“Sprig is a custom handheld game console built by Hack Club. Fall of 2022, we are giving a Sprig (valued at over $100 in components alone) to every teenage hacker that successfully shares a game they create in our community gallery.”

“Web-based game editor that transforms learning to code from studying language syntax to making small creative projects. The Sprig game engine exposes a small construction kit for making tile-based games. This construction kit helps you focus on being creative instead of learning big APIs. The games are just JavaScript and we built a custom system to run that same JavaScript on the microcontroller!”

Source : Hackaday : GitHub : Hack Club





