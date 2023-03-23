Seesaw has returned to Kickstarter for 8th time this week to launch its new Dockcase Explorer smart USB-C hub providing a wealth of connectivity and supporting the Valve Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch and Apple M2 chip to name just a few. Featuring Power Display and the unique see-through design the USB-C hub has already blasted past its required pledge goal on Kickstarter thanks to over 300 backers with still 29 days remaining. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unusual project from roughly $69 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates).

“By implementing upgradeable firmware that is compatible with Apple M2 chip, users can experience a significant boost in power and performance, allowing for seamless multitasking and the ability to handle even the most demanding applications. Whether for work or play, this upgradeable firmware offers unparalleled versatility, providing a truly dynamic user experience.”

“Introducing Dockcase Explorer Edition: Smart USB-C Hub 6-in-1, the perfect hub solution that combines functionality with style. With its sleek design, Dockcase stands out from the rest. Its commonly used interfaces meet your daily needs and the display and D-Key function control allows for customization of usage, giving you the power to take on even the most demanding tasks. Whether for work or play, Dockcase delivers a significant boost in performance, making it the perfect addition to your setup.”

Smart USB-C hub

“Experience twice the resolution and level of detail compared to 1080p, and enhance flexibility to your gaming setup like Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch, allows it to connect to a wide range of displays, controllers, and peripherals. Enjoy a new level of clarity and realism in your favorite movies, TV shows, and games, for an immersive experience like no other. “

Assuming that the Dockcase Explorer funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Dockcase Explorer USB-C hub project view the promotional video below.

“The overvoltage protection of the top FL7112 PD control chip allows the CC pin of the USB-C port to withstand a maximum voltage of 24V, which is 4V higher than that of the standard PD protocol, which reduces the risk of short circuit and prevents the interface and motherboard from burning out. Say goodbye to buffering and slow downloads and get ready to take your online experience to the next level with Gigabit Ethernet.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the USB-C hub, jump over to the official Dockcase Explorer crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





