New Opera One browser launches offering new design and more

The development team at responsible for creating the well-known Opera browser have this week announced the launch of a new completely redesigned version of the browser in the form of Opera One. Now available in early access the new flagship Opera browser is now available to install on Windows, MacOS, and Linux later this year.

Embracing a modular design, One has been created to offer users a a fluid navigation browser experience that feels more natural to use. Opera One proudly becomes the first significant Chromium-based browser to feature a multithreaded compositor, enlivening the user interface like never before.

Additionally, One presents Tab Islands, an innovative approach to engaging with and organizing multiple tabs. This exciting update follows the company’s recent announcement of its pioneering generative AI capabilities, such as AI Prompts, and the integration of ChatGPT and ChatSonic in the sidebar.

Opera One browser

“Meet Opera One in early access, an entirely redesigned browser that is planned to replace our flagship browser later this year.

– New Modular Design, One delivers a liquid navigation experience and transforms the way you interact with your browser

– Advanced animations powered by multithreaded compositor

– Tab Islands introducing tab navigation based on context.”

“Opera One’s new Tab Islands address this challenge. Tab Islands are a new way of keeping tabs that are related to each other together in an intuitive way – without forcing users to change their habits. Are you looking for the best lunch restaurant? The tabs with the menus, locations, and restaurant details will open in a dedicated tab island. Do you have a bunch of Google Docs you use for work? They, too, can get a tab island of their own. As you browse and more tab islands are created, you can easily distinguish the topics you were focusing on and switch between them. In the new, reinvented version of Opera, Tab Islands are the first manifestation of its Modular Design: they are clearly distinguishable in the browser UI, marked by separate colors and clear island borders.”

