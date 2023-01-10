Instagram navigation is changing in February

Instagram has announced that it will make some changes to its navigation next month. The company is planning on removing the Shop tab from the main bar at the bottom of the app.

This will be replaced with the Reels tab and Instagram will add a ‘+’ shortcut for creating content, this will be in the center of the navigation. You can see more details on what Instagram has planned below.

Starting in February, we are changing Instagram’s navigation to make it easier for people to share and connect with their friends and interests. The navigation bar at the bottom of the app will now have the shortcut for creating content in the center and Reelsto the right.

As part of this change, the Instagram Shop tabwill be removed. You will still be able to set up and run your shop on Instagram as we continue to invest in shopping experiences that provide the most value for people and businesses across feed, stories, reels, ads and more.

Instagram has been testing out these changes to its navigation for some users for a while now, it is designed to simplify the app’s navigation bar. You can find out more details about these changes over at the Instagram website at the link below.

Source Instagram

Image Credit: Solen Feyissa





