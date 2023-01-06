How to tell who has seen your Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories have become really popular, you can find out just how popular yours are and who has seen your Stories direct from your Instagram account. The Stories are designed to disappear from your Instagram feed after 24 hours. Although if you add to your story during that time it will be available for longer than 24 hours.

If you want to know who has been looking at your Instagram Stories, then follow the tips below, these vary slightly depending on which device you are using. There are slightly different tips depending on whether you are using an Android smartphone or an iPhone.

To find out who has seen your stories on the iPhone follow the steps below:

1. Open the Instagram app on your iPhone and then tap the Person icon or your profile picture in the bottom right.

2. Now click on the three lines at the top right of the app.

3. Select Archive.

4. Now scroll down to the story you want to see information on.

5. Tap the specific story and then swipe up, you will now see details on who has been looking at your Instagram Story.

To find out who has looked at your stories on an Android device, follow the steps below:

1. Tap the person or your profile picture in the bottom right of the screen.

2. Tap the three lines at the top right of the display.

3. Now select Archive.

4. Scroll down to the story you want and select it.

5. Once you have selected your story, swipe up and you will see information on who has viewed it.

We hope that you find this guide on how to find out who has seen your Instagram Stories useful, you can find out more details about this over at Instagram’s website.

If you have any questions or comments about this article, then please leave a comment below and let us know, also let us know any Instagram tips you may have.

Image Credit: Gian Cescon





