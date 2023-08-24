how to install Llama 2 on AWS SageMaker using DLC

AWS SageMaker is a fully managed service provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS) that allows developers and data scientists to build, train, and deploy machine learning models at scale. It’s designed to make the process of machine learning more accessible and scalable for a wide range of users.

Recently made available open source AI models such as Meta’s Llama 2 have become the gold standard, revolutionizing the way we engage with machines. While their applications are vast, deploying such sophisticated models can be daunting. That’s where AWS SageMaker steps in, offering a seamless platform for deployment. In case you’re curious how to get started, you’ve landed in the right place. Let’s unravel the magic behind deploying Llama2 on SageMaker using Deep Learning Containers (DLC).

Llama 2 is a family of state-of-the-art open-access large language models released by Meta. Llama 2 is being released with a very permissive community license and is available for commercial use. The code, pretrained models, and fine-tuned models are now available from websites such as HuggingFace

What are Deep Learning Containers?

Optimized for Performance : DLCs come pre-packaged with deep learning frameworks, ensuring optimal runtime performance.

: DLCs come pre-packaged with deep learning frameworks, ensuring optimal runtime performance. Flexibility : They adapt to various deep learning tasks, be it training or inference.

: They adapt to various deep learning tasks, be it training or inference. Compatibility: They are also tailored for AWS infrastructure, making your deployment journey smooth.

You’ll be pleased to know that AWS offers pre-built DLC images for popular models like Llama2, making the deployment process even more accessible. Check out part one of a series of videos being created to guide you through the implementation of Llama 2 on AWS SageMaker using Deep Learning Containers kindly created by the AI Anytime.

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Llama 2 and large language models :

Steps to Deploy Llama2 on SageMaker using DLC

1. Accessing pre-built DLC images

The starting point of our journey involves accessing the pre-built DLC images. AWS provides a comprehensive library of these images. To find Llama2’s image:

Navigate to the AWS DLC repository.

Use the search function and type ‘Llama2’.

Once found, note down the image URL. We’ll be using it shortly.

2. Setting up AWS SageMaker

Before diving into SageMaker configurations, ensure you have an AWS account. If not, simply sign up and proceed.

SageMaker Notebook Instance:

Open the SageMaker console.

Choose ‘Notebook instances’ and click ‘Create notebook instance’.

Fill in the details, ensuring the instance type suits your needs.

Under permissions, choose an IAM role that has SageMaker permissions.

Once your notebook instance is active, it’s time to get our hands dirty with some configurations!

3. Configuring SageMaker for Llama2 Deployment

This section is where the actual magic happens. Stay with me; it’s simpler than it sounds!

SageMaker Endpoint:

In your SageMaker notebook, import the SageMaker Python SDK. This SDK is our bridge between the Llama2 model and SageMaker.

Use the Estimator function, inputting the DLC image URL you noted earlier.

function, inputting the DLC image URL you noted earlier. Once the estimator is set, deploy it using the deploy method.

4. Making Predictions

Once deployed, making predictions is a breeze. Simply feed your input data to the predictor object and witness the AI magic. Voilà! You’ve now successfully deployed Llama2 on SageMaker using DLCs. Here are some key features and facets of AWS SageMaker:

AWS SageMaker features

Integrated Jupyter Notebooks : SageMaker offers built-in Jupyter notebooks that let users explore datasets and build models right within the SageMaker environment.

: SageMaker offers built-in Jupyter notebooks that let users explore datasets and build models right within the SageMaker environment. Flexible Training Options : Users can train models with pre-built algorithms provided by SageMaker or use their own custom algorithms. The platform scales to handle large datasets and computational needs, automatically managing the underlying infrastructure.

: Users can train models with pre-built algorithms provided by SageMaker or use their own custom algorithms. The platform scales to handle large datasets and computational needs, automatically managing the underlying infrastructure. One-click Deployment : Once a model is trained, it can be deployed in SageMaker for real-time predictions with a single click. SageMaker manages all aspects of deployment, from auto-scaling to A/B testing.

: Once a model is trained, it can be deployed in SageMaker for real-time predictions with a single click. SageMaker manages all aspects of deployment, from auto-scaling to A/B testing. Automatic Model Tuning : SageMaker Autopilot and Hyperparameter tuning automatically optimize model parameters to improve the accuracy of predictions.

: SageMaker Autopilot and Hyperparameter tuning automatically optimize model parameters to improve the accuracy of predictions. Pre-built Deep Learning Frameworks : SageMaker provides pre-built containers for popular deep learning frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, and MXNet, making it easier for developers to get started without managing dependencies.

: SageMaker provides pre-built containers for popular deep learning frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, and MXNet, making it easier for developers to get started without managing dependencies. Built-in Algorithms : AWS SageMaker provides several out-of-the-box algorithms optimized for specific tasks like classification, regression, clustering, and more.

: AWS SageMaker provides several out-of-the-box algorithms optimized for specific tasks like classification, regression, clustering, and more. Security : SageMaker integrates with AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) to ensure that your data and models are secured. Additionally, the data used for training and predictions can be encrypted in transit and at rest.

: SageMaker integrates with AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) to ensure that your data and models are secured. Additionally, the data used for training and predictions can be encrypted in transit and at rest. Monitoring and Debugging : SageMaker offers tools like SageMaker Debugger and SageMaker Model Monitor, which allow users to monitor the health of their deployed models and debug issues during training.

: SageMaker offers tools like SageMaker Debugger and SageMaker Model Monitor, which allow users to monitor the health of their deployed models and debug issues during training. Ground Truth : A feature that facilitates the process of data labeling by integrating human labelers and active learning.

: A feature that facilitates the process of data labeling by integrating human labelers and active learning. Integration with other AWS Services: SageMaker seamlessly integrates with other AWS services like S3 (for data storage), Lambda (for event-driven computing), and more, allowing users to build comprehensive machine learning pipelines.

In essence, AWS SageMaker is a comprehensive service that provides tools and features to facilitate the entire machine learning lifecycle, from data exploration and preprocessing to training, tuning, deploying, and monitoring machine learning models.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals