MSI MAG Coreliquid CPU cooler with LGA1700 support

New MSI MAG Coreliquid CPU cooler series have been launched this week in the form of the MAG Coreliquid C and P Series featuring integrated pumps into the radiators for sound dampening and noise reduction. The new CPU coolers socket support includes the new LGA1700 socket and will be compatible with Intel’s impending Alder Lake processors when they are made available later this year. The MAG Coreliquid C Series CPU cooler water block features a large surfaced ARGB lighting and is split into four pieces of unique diamond-cut areas, with three capable of lighting up and the last one featuring the MSI logo.

“Placing the pump into the radiator also increases the pump’s life expectancy by moving it away from the heat source. The three-phase motor at the core of the pump generates minimal vibrations for long-lasting operation. Regarding cooling performance, the split pathway throughout the radiator rapidly dissipates heat and effectively pumps the cooled liquid back into the loop.”

“The MAG CORELIQUID C Series and the MAG CORELIQUID P Series CPU cooler are MSI’s latest CPU coolers coming to the market with socket LGA1700 support. The LGA1700 is Intel’s next-generation CPU socket, which will debut with the company’s Alder Lake processors later this year. What makes this news even more exciting is that, unlike other brands that provide LGA1700 support through future customer support, the MAG CORELIQUID C Series and MAG CORELIQUID P Series will support the LGA1700 straight out of the box”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by MSI for the liquid CPU cooler series, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : MSI

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals