FinalWire AIDA64 v6.30 benchmarking tool launched

FinalWire as this week announce the availability and launch of its new diagnostic and benchmarking tool for home users in the form of the new AIDA64 v6.30 software which is now available to download. The latest AIDA64 update introduces optimized benchmarks for Intel “Tiger Lake” and “Rocket Lake” processors, monitoring of sensor values on SteelSeries Apex TKL OLED displays, and supports the latest AMD and Intel CPU platforms as well as the new graphics and GPGPU computing technologies by both AMD and NVIDIA.

“The AIDA64 product family for Windows PCs consists of three business editions and a home edition. The company’s flagship IT asset management offering with hardware diagnostic features is AIDA64 Business, while a dedicated network inventory solution called AIDA64 Network Audit is also available, for a lower license fee. Designed for corporate engineers and IT technicians, AIDA64 Engineer includes expert tools not available in AIDA64 Extreme, the home edition of the software. Today all four AIDA64 editions are updated to v6.30.”

New features and improvements in the latest AIDA64 v6.30 software :

– AVX-512 accelerated benchmarks for Intel Tiger Lake and Rocket Lake processors

– AVX accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for Zhaoxin KaiXian KX-6000 CPU

– SSE4 optimized 64-bit benchmarks for Intel Lakefield SoC

– Further optimized SHA3-512 cryptographic hash benchmark

– Improvements for AMD A520 and B550 chipset based motherboards

– SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL and Apex Pro TKL OLED display support

– OpenCL 3.0 support

– NZXT Kraken X53, X63, X73, Z63, Z73 sensor support

– Enhanced support for LGA-1200 motherboards

– Preliminary support for Intel Alder Lake CPU

– GPU details for AMD Radeon Pro W5500

– GPU details for NVIDIA GeForce MX450, GeForce RTX 3000 Series

– Fixed handling of per-core HyperThreading (Intel Comet Lake-S)

Source : TPU : FinalWire

