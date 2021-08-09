Philips launches two new lightweight gaming headsets

This month Philips has launched two new lightweight gaming headsets in the form of the Philips TAGH301BL offering ” exciting sound and comfort in a lightweight package” according to Phillips and the Philips TAGH401BL offering gamers “immersive 3D sound meets comfort and functionality”.

The Philips TAGH301BL gaming headset is equipped with a 40 mm neodymium speaker driver in each ear cup and features a closed-back design. The Philips TAGH401BL gaming headset has been designed for Microsoft Windows PC gamers thanks the inclusion of Dirac HD/3D sound technology, and the headset’s 3D and HD technology can be fully controlled via the remote controller after installation. The Philips TAGH301BL and Philips TAGH401BL gaming headsets will be available to purchase later this month priced at£32 and £51 respectively.

“The Philips TAGH301BL is an essential wired lightweight gaming headset, characterised by a unique headband construction that provides a personalised and comfortable fit. In addition to headband adjustment, it offers longer wearing comfort thanks to its soft inner cushions and its cool-feeling PU ear cups. And with a weight of just 211 grams, it’s delightfully light! For easy and comfortable use, the headset features a 1.8 m cable with a universal 3.5 mm connector. And the easily accessible multi-function remote controller (with mute switch) and a clear-sounding microphone meet the demands of gamers and professionals alike.”

“The Philips TAGH401BL lightweight gaming headset is a step up for gamers. The professional and well-respected Dirac HD/3D sound technology provides a dramatic sound quality upgrade with accurate spatial positioning for a natural and transparent audio experience. This feature is available for Windows PC users, who can control the 3D and HD technology directly via the remote controller after installation. These precision-balanced speakers can help in multiple games, to ensure you will never be taken by surprise by an opponent.”

Source : TPU

