Creative SXFI Air Gamer headphones unveiled

Creative has launched its latest gaming headphones, the Creative SXFI Air Gamer and they come wit support for Bluetooth 5.0 and the latest Creative technology.

The Creative SXFI Air Gamer headphones also come with USB-C so you can choose to use them either wirelessley or wired.

Designed with high-quality 50 mm Neodymium Drivers, the SXFI AIR GAMER delivers rich, vivid details with exceptional clarity and powerful bass for an immersive experience powered by Super X-Fi, the award-winning technology which delivers high-definition holographic audio as though there is a high-end multi-speaker system set up within the headset.

These hybrid wireless USB headset also feature the new SXFI BATTLE Mode, a specially-designed audio profile that offers a better gaming experience for users with precise audio cues, distance projection, and directionality to provide gamers an edge when playing first-person-shooter games.

You can find out more details about the new Creative SXFI Air Gamer headphones over at Creative at the link below, they are available for $139.99.

Source Creative

