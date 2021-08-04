VuePoint ultra lightweight camera tripod

Photographers searching for an ultra lightweight camera tripod may be interested in the VuePoint weighing just 9 ounces or 255 g roughly the same weight as your phone. The VuePoint has been specifically designed to provide photographers with a lightweight travel tripod that can be set up in just a few seconds offering a full size tripod you can take anywhere. Key design elements of the lightweight tripod include :

– Carbon fiber “taper-lock” design allows traditional cams/locks to be discarded for a significant weight savings

– Ultralight materials were used throughout; specifically, the utilization of carbon fiber and plastic instead of metal

– Elimination of the typical center column permitted for weight savings and size reduction of the core/upper leg components

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $169 or £122 (depending on current exchange rates). If the VuePoint campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the VuePoint lightweight camera tripod project play the promotional video below.

“Carrying heavy tripods or propping up camera gear on rocks & branches just wasn’t cutting it. Those frustrations are what sparked the development of VuePoint. It’s the ultralight ultrafast adventure tripod that’s as light as a phone. The carbon fiber legs lock via tapered sections, which means there is less adjustability than normal tripods (three height positions for the Mid, four positions for the Max). However, for backpackers and travelers doing landscape, nighttime, and nature photography, this rarely is a deal breaker.”

“VuePoint is stable enough for typical photography, but this isn’t the tripod for your your next hurricane photo sesh. If your photography demands an ultra-stable tripod, VuePoint likely isn’t for you. As a recommendation, we would say not to go over 3.5lbs in total (2 lbs camera body + 1.5lbs lens) and to avoid heavy telephoto lenses. As far as durability, VuePoint will be a faithful traveling companion if treated with the care deserving of an ultralight piece of gear. Our first prototypes are going on two years strong with no issues.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the lightweight camera tripod, jump over to the official VuePoint crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

