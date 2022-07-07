ouTask folding tripod telescopic light $79

Campers and outdoor adventurers may be interested in a new lightweight telescopic light that can be used to provide a variety of different lighting. The fully collapsible design can be used as a handheld flashlight and is telescopic mechanism enable it to extend to a 1 m tall lamp to extend light over greater distances. Simply adjust brightness and light direction depending on your needs.

The magnetic base and versatile telescopic light pole are housed in a waterproof durable case featuring three retractable legs providing a solid stand with magnets on the end of each foot allowing it to be positioned in a variety of different places. Each leg also features a small hole allowing you to pin each leg in place using a tent peg or similar. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $79 or £67 (depending on current exchange rates).

” You’ll have an unprecedented experience by extending its pole and sliding it into your backpack’s side pocket: having a moving street lamp that closely follows you everywhere. It will illuminate a much larger area around you, brighten up paths for your teammates, without having bugs flying in your face as in the case of wearing conventional headlamps.”

Assuming that the ouTask funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the ouTask folding telescopic lantern project watch the promotional video below.

ouTask telescopic light

“Its magnetic design allows firm attachment to most ferrous carriers, cars, or ships. Click-to-open enables powerful spatial lighting for you in seconds. Whether you want to stick it on the roof or on the side of your car, it will make your night distinctive. Some larger lighting devices may be more powerful in lighting, but they take forever to set up. Remember: ouTask takes only a few seconds.”

“The integrated tripod design and the fast unfold function let you install the fill-in light for live streaming with great ease, or save someone else’s hassle of holding the light for you when you fish or do other field work, or free you from the trouble of finding a tree or something else to hang the light.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the folding telescopic lantern, jump over to the official ouTask crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

