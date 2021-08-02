Raspberry Pi transforms old analogue film camera to digital

If you have an old analog DLR camera you would like to convert to a digital camera you may be interested in a new project featured on the Raspberry Pi Blog which uses a Raspberry Pi zero and official Pi Zero camera to carry out the transformation. Created by YouTuber “befinitiv” the build replaces the old-fashioned camera film roll with a digital cartridge equipped with a Pi Zero camera with the lens removed, small LiPo battery, Pi Zero W DC to DC convertor to boost the power supply to +5V and took just two hours to complete.

If you are interested in building your very own analogue camera converter maker befinitiv has kindly made available the digital analogue camera cartridge 3D printing files and design via the OnShape website. Check out the video below to learn more about how the 50 year old analogue camera was transformed into a digital camera using the tiny Raspberry Pi mini PC and the results you can expect if you fancy transforming your old DLR camera.

Features of the Pi Zero camera inlcude a 5MP sensor, 2592x1944 pixels, 1080p video at 30 FPS (or 60 FPS at 720p, 90 FPS at 480p)

f2.9 lens, 3.60 mm focal length, 53.50 degrees horizontal, 41.41 degrees vertical field of view and the circuit board measures approximately 60 x 11.4 x 5.1mm in size.

“This video shows how to build a custom film cardridge that turns any analog camera into a digital camera that then is able to do things like digital photos, videos and even live streaming via WiFi. The whole project took just two hours to complete from start to finish, everything worked first time. Befinitiv had wanted to use the Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera, but space inside the housing was just too tight. Maybe next time? Perhaps they can use one of those giant ancient cameras, where the photographer had to flip a blanket over their head, all while holding a stick in the air with the flash.”

