Life by You open life simulator game launches September 12

If you enjoy games similar to The Sims you might be interested to know that Paradox Interactive has this week revealed more details about its new open life simulator game taking the form of Life by You. Within the open life simulator players create humans and live out their lives without loading screens. Life by You will be officially launching via Steam Early Access on September 12 and will be priced at £35, $40 or €40 depending on your location.

Life by You allows players to design and live out the lives of the humans that they create in an open game world where everything is customizable. Players create their households, build their homes and tell life’s many stories. With real language conversation and the ability to switch from third-person to direct control gameplay, players will connect with their humans on an emotional level. A wide variety of Creator Tools and Editors will allow players to tweak every aspect of their experience, giving them the ability to live life to the fullest – or break the rules, as they see fit.”

Life by You

“Life by You evolves the life simulation genre with modern style, real language conversation, and unprecedented freedom of expression,” said Rod Humble, General Manager at Paradox Tectonic. The game’s extensive customization tools allow for unparalleled levels of storytelling, and I can’t wait to see what creations players come up with once they dive into Early Access this summer.

Open life simulator features :

Play in an open world: Live life with no loading screens. Strike up real-language conversations. Drive or bike to the countryside. Discover and complete quests to unlock new experiences.

Expand your creativity: Make your own in-game content through mods. Utilize a variety of deep Creator Tools. Change the gameplay anytime. Life is yours to make.

Take direct control: Drag and drop your humans into their place – or drive them directly in third-person mode. Live the life of one or tell the stories of many. Climb a career ladder. Fall in love. Raise a family.

Tell stories through conversations: Every real-language conversation is generated based on your human’s unique situation. You can even craft your own conversations in-game.

Design your own world: Build your humans’ dream homes or businesses from scratch. Furnish them from top to bottom, inside to outside. Drag, demolish, and rearrange entire towns.

Create fully customized humans: Design your families in the Human Creator, including deep personality and character traits. Style and restyle your humans at any time.

“Paradox Tectonic’s vision for this game fits naturally with our wider philosophy of ‘we create the games, you create the stories’ and we’re eager to see what types of stories players create in this new sandbox,” said Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox Interactive. “We’ve taken our community to space, back in time, and around the world. Life by You brings us closer to our own lives, or allows us to explore different fantasy realities. We’re thrilled to be entering the life sim genre.”

Source : Paradox Interactive





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals