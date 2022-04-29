WRC 10 Switch gameplay performance analysis by Digital Foundry

Nintendo Switch gamers considering purchasing the WRC 10 game to play on their handheld may be interested to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have put the game through its paces providing a great overview of the performance you can expect and any pitfalls you may encounter.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the championship, WRC 10 is offering a brand-new Anniversary edition of the racing game featuring new content. “Relive the most intense moments from 1973 to today! WRC 10 History Mode puts your driving talents to the test through 19 historical events that require you to adapt to racing conditions of each time period“.

New content for WRC 10 includes

– The 4 new 2021 rallies: Estonia, Croatia, Belgium and Spain

– 6 historic rallies including Acropolis, San Remo, Germany and Argentina

– 120 special stages

– 52 official teams from the 2021 season (WRC, WRC2, WRC3, Junior WRC),

– 20 legendary cars from Alpine, Audi, Lancia, Subaru, Ford, Mitsubishi, Toyota, and more…

“A new port of WRC 10 lands on Switch – a few months following the PlayStation and Xbox release, and with serious cutbacks to features, controls and visuals. The core mechanics are intact, but just how far does this port compromise its settings to hit a stable 30fps? Tom finds out.”

“Career Mode, unanimously hailed as one of the best-developed and most complete in a racing game, has also been comprehensively upgraded and now includes a livery editor, so you can create your own team and add your colours to contemporary cars! With a hyper-realistic and ultra-precise physics engine, WRC 10 has made the feeling of driving even better, with better aerodynamic force, turbo and braking management, on all surfaces. The sound design has also been revamped to reinforce the immersion.

A particularly competitive eSport, with daily and weekly challenges, and clubs so you can create your own competitions, drivers can measure themselves against the community at their own levels.”

Source : Nintendo : Digital Foundry

