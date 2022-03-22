Nintendo Switch System Update 14.0.0 released

Nintendo has released a new software update for the Nintendo Switch console, the update is System Update 14.0.0.

The Nintendo Switch System Update 14.0.0 brings a range of new features to the Nintendo Switch, you can see more information on what is included below.

Ver. 14.0.0 (Released March 21, 2022)

“Groups” feature was added to the All Software menu.

You can now create groups of software to help organize your software titles.

Making groups for different game genres, developers, or whatever you’d like to organize by may make it easier to find the application you want. Up to 100 groups can be created with a max of 200 titles per group.

The button to proceed to the “All Software” screen is displayed only when there are 13 or more software title icons on the system.

For more information, see How to Create Groups of Software.

Bluetooth® Audio volume behavior was changed.

You can now adjust the volume of Bluetooth audio devices using either the Nintendo Switch™ console or through volume control buttons on the Bluetooth audio device. The Bluetooth audio device must support AVRCP profiles for these changes to work.

The volume displayed on the console will reflect the Bluetooth audio volume when using the device’s control buttons.

The maximum volume output for some Bluetooth audio devices has been increased. When first connecting a device, volume will be reduced to avoid sudden loudness. For more information, see How to Pair and Manage Bluetooth Audio Devices.



