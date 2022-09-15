iOS 16.1 to bring Live Activities to the Lock Screen

Lots of exciting news for the iPhone this week, we have had the iOS 16 software update and also the new iOS 16.1 beta 1 release to developers.

Apple did not manage to get all of the features it wanted to in the iOS 16 release, some of these will now come in the iOS 16.1 update, one of which is Live Activities.

Apple updated its Lock Screen with iOS 16, it now comes with much more customization and it also features a range of widgets as well. The new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max smartphones will come with an always-on display, for the new Lock Screen.

One of the new features that are coming to the Lock Screen when iOS 16.1is released is the new Live Activities feature. This is designed to provide you with up-to-date and live information.

For example, if you are waiting for an Uber, like the photo above, or following a sports game, then these will update on the iPhone Lock Screen. Apple has now revealed to developers that the Live Activities API is now available for them to use in this new beta.

Apple will be releasing their new iPhone 14 smartphones tomorrow, we are expecting the new iOS 16.1 update to be released sometime in October.

Source MacRumors



