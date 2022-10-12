Medieval Dynasty realistic open world medieval life sim arrives on Xbox

After previously launching on PC via Steam during 2021 after early access, the first-person, open world, realistic medieval game and life simulator Medieval Dynasty has now officially launched on the Xbox platform. Set during the Middle Ages the simulation game allows you to take on the role of a young man who has fled from war and wants to take his fate into his own hands.

“From being alone, inexperienced and poor you will develop into a master of many skills, a leader of your community and the founder of a prosperous dynasty which is meant to last and prosper for generations to come. Defending against wild animals while hunting for food, gathering resources and crafting equipment, building a house and erecting a whole bustling village while founding a family all contribute to a unique gameplay experience across many genres. Tough winters and unexpected events challenge your skills and dexterity as you strive to build your own legacy.”

Medieval life sim game

“You can choose to follow the main chapters, solve the questlines or just roam around and explore the vast medieval world – but be careful as wolves or bears may try to take a bite from you… Begin with the simplest things for your own survival like hunting and farming as well as building yourself a home. Found a family and have a heir – entice others to live near and work for you, erect many other buildings to transform your settlement into a vibrant village and, ultimately, a thriving dynasty that will reign for generations.”

Features of the Medieval Dynasty game

– Survival: The need to survive, feed and ensure survival through hunting, farming and cultivation of the land.

– Simulation: Create tools and weapons, construct and extend houses, stables and all manner of buildings as you grow an empire.

– Role playing: Develop your own character, interact with NPCs, take care of your family and form community alliances by helping others and trading freely.

– Strategy: While pioneering in the Middle Ages you will found and expand a village, manage the inhabitants, collect resources and produce all the goods you need and use or capitalise by trading them.

Source : Steam : Xbox



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals