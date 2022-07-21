FIFA 23 launches September 27 via Early Access

EA Sports has released more details about the new upcoming FIFA 23 football simulation game created using HyperMotion2 Technology and which will be available to play in a few months time from September 27th 2022 via Early Access. Preorders are now open for FIFA 23 which will be available to play on Xbox, PlayStation and PC. (HyperMotion2 technology is only available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia)

FIFA 23 now features women’s club teams with Barclays Women’s Super League and Division 1 Arkema joining the biggest stars and teams, including 19,000+ players across 700+ teams in over 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues.

FIFA 23

“I’m delighted that the Barclays Women’s Super League will be one of the first women’s club competitions to feature in EA SPORTS FIFA 23, with the franchise historically having one of the largest and most engaged gaming communities in the world,” said Navin Singh, The FA’s Commercial Director. “The added visibility a global brand like EA SPORTS will provide for our league, teams and players cannot be underestimated. This very much supports our ambition to accelerate the growth of the women’s game in England, and highlights our commitment to open up the Barclays Women’s Super League, and make it even more accessible, to new audiences around the globe.”

“We have pushed the boundaries of realism in EA SPORTSFIFA 23 through HyperMotion2, using state-of-the-art technology to capture professional men’s and women’s teams in full intensity matches that translates millions of data points into new animations in real-time,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP & GM, EA SPORTS FC. “The result is the most natural and realistic motion in football gaming, and when combined with the inclusion of both men’s and women’s World Cups, women’s club football, and cross-play features, will immerse players and football fans around the world for years to come.”

Source : EA

