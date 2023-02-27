PlayStation Wayfinder players receive exclusive Early Access

PlayStation gamers may be interested to know that they will receive exclusive Early Access to the upcoming online RPG game Wayfinder in May 2023. Check out the gameplay reveal trailer embedded below to learn more about what you can expect from the action RPG. Although you can also request to join the Wayfinder Playtest via Steam if you are interested in playing the game on PC.

“Adventures start in Skylight, the game’s social space and Evenor’s last Beacon of hope. Here you’ll be able to recruit other players, visit your apartment, and craft new gear and Wayfinders you’ve rescued from the Gloom to play for the journey ahead. “

“The World of Evenor is shattered. You must harness the power of a Wayfinder to Control the Chaos that has overrun your world. Join forces with friends to strengthen your powers and control your adventures online with a vast selection of customization modifiers when exploring the immersive world, collecting valuable materials and crafting!”

Wayfinder action RPG game

“Hello Wayfinders! We are thrilled to partner with PlayStation to bring Wayfinder exclusively to Early Access on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Season 1 of Early Access begins in May 2023, and our Founders Pack Program comes with it. Want to jump into the world of Evenor before that? Our next Beta playtest starts on February 28, 2023 for PS5 players with our final Closed playtest in March for PS4 and PS5, so make sure you’re signed up on the official Wayfinder website for a chance to get in.”

“In case you missed our reveal at The Game Awards, let’s bring you up to speed! Wayfinder is a character-based, online action-RPG that takes place in a shared online world that we call Evenor. Evenor has been shattered by a destructive and chaotic force called The Gloom and you must harness the power of a Wayfinder to control the Chaos. You’ll join forces with friends to strengthen your powers and embark on endless adventures as you discover Evenor, Lost Zones, and resources to craft new items, weapons and Wayfinders.”

Source : Steam : Sony





