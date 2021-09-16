LG’s Direct View LED TV is massive at 325 inches

LG has announced a new range of giant TVs, the LG’s Direct View LED TV and the smallest model in the range has a 108 inch display, the largest model is a massive 325 inches. There are a number of different sizes and setups available in the range.

These new high end TVs are designed for luxury homes and the top model which is an 8K display with a 325 inch display will cost a massive $1.7 million.

As you can see from the photo above the display is huge, look how big it is when compared to the people standing in front of it.

The LG indoor fine-pitch direct view LED (DVLED) home cinema display allows viewers to immerse themselves in the captivating brilliance, vibrant color, wide contrast ratio, and breathtaking screen sizes in your own home theater. Available in various sizes and performance levels, LG’s home cinema displays take the guess work out of configuring which DVLED screen is right for you. From 2K to 8K configurations with screen sizes from 108” to a show stopping 325”, these solutions come with virtually everything you need, except the popcorn. You can find out more information about these massive new 8K LG Direct View LED TV over at their website at the link below. Source LG

