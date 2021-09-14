LG UltraGear GP9 portable gaming speaker launches for $500

LG has this week introduced a new gaming speaker in the form of the aptly named LG UltraGear GP9 portable gaming speaker which is now available to purchase priced at $500. Offering 3D surround sound with audio customized by Genre for first person shooters and real-time strategy games. Delivering virtual 7.1 surround sound directly to your headset as well as a lifelike audio gaming experience directly from the speaker system itself.

Equipped with an integrated microphone for clear voice chat without the need to wear a headset the LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker is equipped with a rechargeable battery capable of providing up to 6 hours of playback together with a customizable equaliser mode allowing you to tweak your audio to your exact requirements and game.

LG UltraGear GP9 battery gaming speaker

“The ideal choice for anyone seeking to elevate their gaming setup and experience next-level immersion when playing the titles they love, the new speaker boasts LG’s proprietary 3D Gaming Sound technology which incorporates a specially designed HRTF (head-related transfer function) algorithm to tailor a game’s audio according to genre. This results in users being able to experience stunningly detailed virtual surround sound complete with a realistic sense of space, position and directionality, all without a cumbersome headset.”

“Based on this innovative technology, the GP9 also features Game Genre Optimizer with two modes that can customize game audio to match what the user is playing. FPS Mode allows first-person shooter game fans to hear the smallest of details, allowing them to react even quicker to enemy stealthily closing in on their position. RTS Mode ramps up the realism with genuine spatial sound that can immerse players in their favorite real-time strategy (RTS), racing and all other games like never before. And thanks to support for DTS Headphone:X, the LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker can provide convincing 7.1 virtual surround sound when using headsets or earphones. 1”

Source : LG

