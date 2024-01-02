LG MyView 4K smart monitor showcased at CES 2024

In a few days time at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) of 2024, LG well unveil its new new lineup of ‘LG MyView‘ smart monitors. Designed for the modern user, the smart monitors feature an array of user-friendly features and connectivity options and are built on the webOS platform. Offering users a robust operating system that offers a seamless and intuitive user interface.

The webOS operating system enhances the usability of the monitors, making it easy for users to navigate through various functions. The monitors also offer a variety of connectivity options, including built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. These features provide users with the flexibility to connect to the internet and peripheral devices effortlessly.

Stream content without a PC

One of the key highlights of the LG MyView monitors is their ability to stream content and support remote work without the need for a PC connection. This feature allows users to stream movies, series, and sports, listen to music, and even work remotely, making these monitors a versatile addition to any workspace or entertainment center.

The 2024 models of the LG MyView lineup, including the CES Innovation Award-winning 32SR85U, are equipped with LG IPS 4K displays. These displays deliver high-quality pictures, ensuring a superior viewing experience. The colors are vivid and lifelike, enhancing the overall visual experience for users.

“LG MyView smart monitors deliver excellent picture quality, the convenience of webOS and wireless connectivity, a sleek design and much more,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “Our personalized lifestyle monitors can meet each customer’s individual needs, providing them with an elevated user experience whether they’re watching, working or working out.”

Color options

The monitors are available in a variety of color options, including essence white, mild beige, cotton pink, and cotton green. This range of colors allows users to choose a monitor that best suits their personal taste and decor.

The new LG MyView displays, specifically the models 32SR85U, 32SR83U, and 32SR70U, feature 31.5-inch, 4K IPS panels. These monitors have a slim form factor and a virtually borderless design, contributing to a sleek and modern aesthetic. The 32SR85U and 32SR83U models come with an adjustable stand, while the 32SR70U has a low-profile base.

The 32SR85U model, in particular, has won several awards, including a CES 2024 Innovation Award, a 2023 Red Dot Design Award, and a 2023 iF Design Award. These accolades reflect the innovative design and superior performance of this model.

The LG MyView monitors support a wide range of streaming services and productivity programs. Users can access popular streaming services and utilize productivity programs like Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar. The monitors are also compatible with AirPlay 2 and Miracast, enabling wireless screen mirroring.

The 32SR85U model comes with an additional feature – a detachable Full-HD webcam. This webcam is ideal for video conferencing and interactive applications, making this model an excellent choice for users who frequently engage in virtual meetings or online collaborations.

The LG MyView smart monitors will be showcased at CES 2024 and offer a blend of exceptional performance, user-friendly features, and stylish design. Whether for work or entertainment, these monitors are designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s users. With their advanced features and award-winning designs, the LG MyView monitors are set to redefine the smart monitor market.



