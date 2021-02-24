LG is licensing its webOS TV platform to other companies

LG has announced that it will be licensing its webOS TV platform to other companies, the software is currently used in LG’s own smart TVs.

The company are now working with more than twenty TV manufacturers around the world, this includes brands like RCA, Ayonz and Konka and more.

LG Electronics (LG) announces the availability of its popular webOS TV platform ecosystem to other TV brand partners, disrupting the status quo in an industry known for its proprietary operating systems across different manufacturers. LG is now expanding its expertise beyond TV manufacturing to encompass webOS TV software platform development and adoption by other TV brands. This has the potential to reshape the TV business for both technology and content providers while significantly growing LG’s presence and prominence in the global home entertainment market.

As an integral component of LG’s preeminent home entertainment ecosystem, webOS has delivered exceptional ease of use for LG TV owners through its intuitive interface design since 2014. Licensees of webOS TV receive the familiar and highly acclaimed UX design along with a rich pool of features such as voice search and control, integrated AI algorithms and easy connectivity that have earned webOS positive industry and consumer accolades. With LG webOS TV, partners also get a diversity of content options including access to global streaming service apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and sports streaming service DAZN as well as LG Channels, the company’s free premium content streaming service.* Compatible TV models also include the dedicated Magic Motion remote controller.

You can find out more details about LG's plans to expand their webOS TV software to more companies at the link below.

Source LG

