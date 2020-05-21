Lexar Professional NM700 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe SSD introduced

The NM700 is supported by PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe and built with 3D NAND flash for higher capacity and more efficiency without unnecessary slowdowns.The Lexar Professional NM700 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe SSD is available in EMEA and APAC priced at $79.99 for 256GB, $110.99 for 512GB, and $199.99 for 1TB.

Joel Boquiren, Director of Global Marketing explains. “The Lexar Professional NM700 allows our high-intensive users to experience improved performance with speeds that will keep them in front of any task. This new SSD solidifies our commitment to improving our SSD portfolio and meets the demands of our customers’ needs,”

“Get the most out of your PC’s performance with quicker load times and transfer speeds so you can breeze through your day. The Lexar NM700 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe SSD will put you in the driver’s seat with speeds of up to 3500MB/s read and 2000MB/s write.”

Features of the Lexar Professional NM700 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe SSD :

– High-speed PCIe Gen3x4 interface: 3500 MB/s read and 2000 MB/s write – NVMe

– M.2 2280 form factor

– Get 6.5x the speed of a SATA-based SSD

– Ideal for high-intensive users

– 3D NAND

– Features LDPC (Low-Density Parity Check)

– Shock and vibration resistant with no moving parts

– Five-year limited warranty

Source : Lexar

