Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 wireless dock

Owners of the Lenovo second generation 13x laptop may be interested in a new piece of kit unveiled this week at CES 2023 in the form of the Lenovo ThinkBook wireless dock. The second generation wireless dock features WiFi 6 connectivity and is equipped with a number of useful ports including HDMI 2.0 port, USB-C and 3 x USB 2.0 ports. Enabling you to connect dual 4K 60 Hz displays together with a mouse, keyboard and external storage if required.

Lenovo ThinkBook wireless dock

The Lenovo ThinkBook wireless charging dock allows you to simply place your laptop on the charging pad without the need to plug-in any wires. The dock features Power-by-contact technology to charge your ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 and provide WiFi 6 for a high-speed, low-latency data connection when connected. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

For more information on the new Lenovo ThinkBook second generation wireless docking system jump over to the official Lenovo website by following the link below. As soon as more details are released regards pricing and availability we will keep you up to speed as always.

