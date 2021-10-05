Lenovo Legion Play Android handheld games console leaked

It seems that Lenovo could be developing an Android handheld games console currently known as the Lenovo Legion Play, if images found on the Lenovo website are anything to go by. The images have been found on the Lenovo Germany and Lenovo Japan websites, and were apparently supposed to be part of the company’s Mobile World Congress 2021 showcase but were never actually introduced during the company’s presentation. The images are listed in the source code on the webpages offering a glimpse at what the new Android handheld games console might look like, together with a short description.

“Designed for AAA gaming, the Lenovo Legion Play is the first Android cloud gaming console. The console lets users play hundreds of cloud games, stream their game library, or play mobile games. It features a 7″ 16:9 FHD bezel-less display, HDR 10, built-in controllers, dual speakers, dual vibration, and 7000mAh battery to provide the best gaming experience. Our developer program is open to all game developers. Coming soon in select markets.”

As nothing has been officially announced by Lenovo no pricing, specification or worldwide availability has been released as yet but as soon as any more information is made available we will keep you up to speed as always. For more information jump over to the Liliputing website by following the link below.

Source : Liliputing

