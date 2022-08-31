Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld specs leaked

Over the last few weeks leaked details of the new Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld have been circulating and now specifications have been uncovered thanks to Kuba Wojciechowski. Revealing that the cloud gaming handheld will be Android powered and will be equipped with the specifications of a mid-range smartphone.

The aptly named Logitech G Cloud games console is equipped with a 6.9 inch display offering users a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and 320 pixels per inch, all powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor supported by 4 GB around and equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery and connectivity via Wi-Fi 5. The Android cloud gaming handheld is expected to ship with Android 11 installed although the Snapdragon 720G is capable of supporting Android 12 so this may change closer to its launch date.

The cloud gaming console will include fullscreen launchers for services such as NVIDIA GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming as well as access to the Google Play Store. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been leaked or released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

For more information on the new Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld console jump over to the links to the FCC and the US Patent Office below.

Source : FCC : US Patent Office : Liliputing : GeekBench

