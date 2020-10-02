Lenovo Legion Phone Duel up for pre-order in the UK

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is launching in the UK and you can now pre-order the handset and pricing starts at £799 for the 12GB of RAM model and £899 for the 16GB model. The device will go on sale in the UK and Ireland from the 25th of October.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.65 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ mobile processor and you get a choice of 12GB or 16GB of RAM, there is also up to 512GB of storage.

The handset comes with a 5,000 mAh battery which is basically two 2500 mAh batteries combined that can be charged at the same time. This allows for much faster charging and means that the handset will charge the device to 50 percent in just 10 minutes and a full charge takes just 30 minutes.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel also comes with a popup Selfie cameras with a 20 megapixel sensor, on the rear there is a dual camera setup with one 64 megapixel camera and one 16 megapixel camera.

Source Lenovo

