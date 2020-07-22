Lenovo Legion Phone Duel gaming smartphone unveiled

The new Lenovo Legion Phone Duel gaming smartphone is now official and the handset comes with a 6.65 inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The display features a Full HD resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile processor.

The handset comes with a choice of 16GB or 12GB of RAM and there is up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, the device also features dual 2500 mAh batteries which are split to help the handset with cooling.

There is also 90W Turbo Power Charging which will charge the device to 50 percent in just 10 minutes and a full charge takes just 30 minutes.

One the front of the handset there is a popup Selfie cameras with a 20 megapixel sensor, on the rear there is a dual camera setup with one 64 megapixel camera and one 16 megapixel camera.

The new Lenovo Legion Phone Duel will go on on sale in China, Brazil, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East this month, there are no details on pricing as yet.

Source Lenovo

